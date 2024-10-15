Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: All key dates and numbers at a glance

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polling and result dates for elections to Maharashtra and Jharkhand state legislative assemblies.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of assembly elections to the state assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Polls in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase, while it will be conducted across two phases in Jharkhand.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.(PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.(PTI)

Check all dates and key numbers below

Maharashtra elections

Elections to 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held as follows. Among the 288 seats, 234 are general constituencies, while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Total voters in Maharashtra are 9.63 crores, among which there 4.97 crores male voters and 4.66 crores female voters. Young voters (age 20-29) are at 1.85 crores while first time voters (age 18-19) are at 20.93 lakhs.

Key poll eventsImportant dates
Date of issue of Gazette notificationOctober 22, 2024 (Tuesday)
Last date for making nominationsOctober 29, 2024 (Tuesday)
Date for scrutiny of nominationsOctober 30, 2024 (Wednesday)
Last date for withdrawal of nominationsNovember 4, 2024 (Monday)
Poll dayNovember 20, 2024 (Wednesday)
Counting dateNovember 23, 2024 (Saturday)

A general overview of polling stations in Maharashtra

Total polling stations: 1,00,186

Number of locations: 52,789

Urban polling booths: 42,604

Rural polling booths: 57,582

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 299

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 388

Model polling stations: 530

Also check | Election date announcement live updates

Jharkhand elections

Elections to 81 seats in the Jharkhand legislative assembly will be held as follows. Among the 81 seats, 44 are general constituencies, while 28 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 9 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Total voters in Jharkhand are 2.6 crores, among which there 1.31 crores are male voters and 1.29 crores female voters. Young voters (age 20-29) are at 66.84 lakhs while first time voters (age 18-19) are at 11.84 lakhs.

Key poll eventsPhase 1 (43 seats)Phase 2 (38 seats)
Date of issue of Gazette notificationOctober 18, 2024 (Friday)October 22, 2024 (Tuesday)
Last date for making nominationsOctober 25, 2024 (Friday)October 29, 2024 (Tuesday)
Date for scrutiny of nominationsOctober 28, 2024 (Monday)October 30, 2024 (Wednesday)
Last date for withdrawal of nominationsOctober 30, 2024 (Wednesday)November 1, 2024 (Friday)
Poll dayNovember 13, 2024 (Wednesday)November 20, 2024 (Wednesday)
Counting dateNovember 23, 2024 (Saturday)

A general overview of polling stations in Jharkhand

Total polling stations: 29,562

Number of locations: 20,281

Urban polling booths: 5,042

Rural polling booths: 24,520

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 48

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 1,271

Polling booths managed by youth: 139

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On