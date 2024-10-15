Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: All key dates and numbers at a glance

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of assembly elections to the state assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Polls in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase, while it will be conducted across two phases in Jharkhand. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.(PTI)

Check all dates and key numbers below

Maharashtra elections

Elections to 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held as follows. Among the 288 seats, 234 are general constituencies, while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Total voters in Maharashtra are 9.63 crores, among which there 4.97 crores male voters and 4.66 crores female voters. Young voters (age 20-29) are at 1.85 crores while first time voters (age 18-19) are at 20.93 lakhs.

Key poll events Important dates Date of issue of Gazette notification October 22, 2024 (Tuesday) Last date for making nominations October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) Date for scrutiny of nominations October 30, 2024 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of nominations November 4, 2024 (Monday) Poll day November 20, 2024 (Wednesday) Counting date November 23, 2024 (Saturday)

A general overview of polling stations in Maharashtra

Total polling stations: 1,00,186

Number of locations: 52,789

Urban polling booths: 42,604

Rural polling booths: 57,582

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 299

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 388

Model polling stations: 530

Also check | Election date announcement live updates

Jharkhand elections

Elections to 81 seats in the Jharkhand legislative assembly will be held as follows. Among the 81 seats, 44 are general constituencies, while 28 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 9 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Total voters in Jharkhand are 2.6 crores, among which there 1.31 crores are male voters and 1.29 crores female voters. Young voters (age 20-29) are at 66.84 lakhs while first time voters (age 18-19) are at 11.84 lakhs.

Key poll events Phase 1 (43 seats) Phase 2 (38 seats) Date of issue of Gazette notification October 18, 2024 (Friday) October 22, 2024 (Tuesday) Last date for making nominations October 25, 2024 (Friday) October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) Date for scrutiny of nominations October 28, 2024 (Monday) October 30, 2024 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of nominations October 30, 2024 (Wednesday) November 1, 2024 (Friday) Poll day November 13, 2024 (Wednesday) November 20, 2024 (Wednesday) Counting date November 23, 2024 (Saturday)

A general overview of polling stations in Jharkhand

Total polling stations: 29,562

Number of locations: 20,281

Urban polling booths: 5,042

Rural polling booths: 24,520

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 48

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 1,271

Polling booths managed by youth: 139