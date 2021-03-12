Maharashtra: Man celebrates buffalo's birthday, case filed for violating Covid-19 norms
The police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday registered an FIR against a man who allegedly celebrated the `birthday' of his buffalo in spite of Covid-19 restrictions.
Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a celebration of his buffalo's birthday at his house in Reti Bunder in Dombivali area on Thursday.
Those who attended it did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as in the state, said an official of Vishnu Nagar police station.
A case under IPC section 269 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made, the official said.
She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
