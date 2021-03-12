Maharashtra: Man celebrates buffalo's birthday, case filed for violating Covid-19 norms

The police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday registered an FIR against a man who allegedly celebrated the `birthday' of his buffalo in spite of Covid-19 restrictions.

Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a celebration of his buffalo's birthday at his house in Reti Bunder in Dombivali area on Thursday.

Those who attended it did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as in the state, said an official of Vishnu Nagar police station.

A case under IPC section 269 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made, the official said.