Maharashtra: Man dies after building collapse in Kalyan; wife injured

A 53-year-old man died while his wife was injured after a one-storey building collapsed in Rambaug area of Kalyan early on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 6am while both were asleep.

As soon as the incident happened, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department rushed to the spot and were pressed into action.

Both the husband and wife were stuck inside the debris of Koshe building located at Rambaug lane 2.

The fire brigade team managed to pull out Suryabhan Kakad, 53, and his wife from inside the debris.

Kakad’s son and two daughters had gone to their relative’s place for a night stay.

“They were taken to Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan immediately after they were pulled out of the debris. Only two people were stuck inside the debris,” said Namdeo Chaudhari, chief fire officer, KDMC.

Meanwhile, the officials of KDMC claimed that the building was on the list of dangerous buildings and notice was served to the family to vacate it.

“As per primary information the building was served notice and the residents were asked to vacate too. The collapse of Koshe house has also affected the nearby building as its portions fell on other houses too. We have asked people to vacate,” KDMC officer Suhas Gupte said.

“We went to our uncle’s place at night to stay and we got to know about the incident in the morning. We rushed to the spot immediately. The building was declared dangerous,” said Ganesh Kakad, 24, son of the deceased.

