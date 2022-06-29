Building collapse raises questions of inadequate affordable housing
The collapse of a wing at Naik Nagar Housing Society in Kurla, which killed 18 residents, is the latest grim reminder of what the lack of affordable housing in a burgeoning city like Mumbai could lead to.
Civic officials said the building was constructed in 1973 and it was in 2013 that the local ward office declared it a “dilapidated” structure and issued a notice to the tenants asking them to submit a structural audit report. In May 2016, the water supply and the sewage and electricity lines were disconnected. But the occupants refused to vacate the building.
Page Break
Survivors of Tuesday‘s incident and relatives of the deceased HT spoke to said their kin were aware of the condition of the building, yet they were compelled to stay there because it was affordable.
Sahdev Tastode, 68, is the maternal uncle of Ajinkya Gaikwad, 32, who was a security guard with a corporate firm, and stayed with his family on the second floor of the building. The bodies of Ajinkya and his parents, Prahlad Gaikwad, 65, and Lilabai Gaikwad, 60, were pulled out from under the debris after a 16-hour operation.
“The Gaikwads had been staying in this building for more than two years and they were aware of the construction quality of this structure. The only reason they preferred to stay here was because of the affordable rent. They used to pay around ₹6,000 per month, while the usual rent in Kurla and its adjoining areas would vary between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000,” Tastode said.
Satish Kshetre, 27, is one of the survivors. He has been staying in the building as a tenant for more than five years. Kshetre said he was supposed to relocate to a new house in Chembur on Monday (the day when the incident occurred). However, he postponed the matter by two days as his relatives visited him.
“The only reason why I was staying in this building was because of the rent. All tenants pay around ₹5,000- ₹8,000 a month, depending on the size of the flat, which is comparatively cheap considering the standards of Mumbai,” Kshetre said.
After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disconnected the water and sewage lines, the residents carried out a structural audit of this building in 2016. In the audit report, the status of the building was defined as ‘repairable’ instead of ‘dilapidated’, following which civic officials said they resumed the water and electricity lines.
“How come the status of the building can change suddenly? The authorities should have raised a concern earlier and have initiated a thorough investigation so that these lives could have been saved,” Tastode said.
BMC officials, however, claimed that since it was a private building they had limited powers to take action.
Mahadev Shinde, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, under which the building falls, said, “After an auditor submits a report stating the condition of the building is repairable, we have to accept it considering it is a private building, and resume the utility services. However, for the last five years we have been sending the tenants regular notices to carry out repair works.”
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics