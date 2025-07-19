Maharashtra: Man held for murder after pushing woman under moving train in Thane

Thane: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly pushing a woman under a moving goods train, killing her, after a heated argument at Diva railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district. According to police officers, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, a resident of the Diva area, was following the woman along the tracks and tried to get close. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, a resident of the Diva area, was following the woman along the tracks and tried to get close. “When she resisted, a heated altercation ensued. Singh then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her onto the tracks in front of a moving goods train, killing her on the spot around 5 am on Friday,” a police officer said.

Two sanitation workers, who were cleaning platform 7 and 8, heard the girl shouting from the opposite platform and went over to the spot, reportedly witnessing the crime.

Also Read: HC upholds conviction of man who killed unwanted son

Police constable Sagar Shinde, who was on duty at the Diva station, apprehended Singh, who tried to flee along the railway tracks. “He was taken into custody and brought to the Thane Railway Police Station,” the officer said.

Also Read: Murder accused arrested after 14 years on the run

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Singh under relevant sections, including murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “He was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to police custody for five days,” a senior police officer of the Thane Government Railway Police said.