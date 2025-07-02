NAVI MUMBAI: In a significant breakthrough, the police have arrested a 36-year-old truck cleaner on Tuesday who had been absconding for 14 years after allegedly murdering a truck driver in a dispute over ₹1,000. Murder accused arrested after 14 years on the run

According to the police, the incident dates back to November 2011 when an argument broke out between the accused, Laxman Gangadhar Kakade, and the deceased, Ajinath Tryambak Daud, for a payment of ₹1000. In a fit of rage, Kakade allegedly attacked Daud with a sharp weapon, fatally injuring him, and fled the scene.

A case was registered against Kakade by the APMC police under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code after the incident. For being untraceable for years, a chargesheet was filed under section 299 (recording evidence in the absence of the accused) of the Code of Criminal Procedure in 2015.

The crime branch police tracked down and arrested Kakade from Khed in Pune district and handed him over to the APMC Police on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody till Friday. “The crime branch utilized the central government’s NATGRID portal to gather technical and data intelligence, which pointed to Kakade’s presence in Khed,” said assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Ajay Landge.