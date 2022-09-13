Home / India News / Maharashtra man killed over interfaith relationship, search on for body: Police

Maharashtra man killed over interfaith relationship, search on for body: Police

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:33 PM IST

The Ahmednagar police have launched an operation to trace the body of a 31-year-old man, who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship and his body was thrown into a river, officials said.

The deceased, Deepak Barde, was killed by members of the family of a 19-year-old woman in Ahmednagar he was in a relationship with, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased, Deepak Barde, was killed by members of the family of a 19-year-old woman in Ahmednagar he was in a relationship with, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByNadeem Inamdar, Pune

The Ahmednagar police have launched an operation to trace the body of a 31-year-old man, who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship and his body was thrown into a river, officials said.

The deceased, Deepak Barde, was killed by members of the family of a 19-year-old woman he was in a relationship with. The woman’s family have admitted to the crime and seven of them have been arrested, they added.

Ahmednagar superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Patil said the incident came to light after Barde’s father, Ravsaheb Dada Barde, filed a missing complaint at Supa police station in Srirampur on August 31.

In the FIR, the deceased’s father said his son was in a relationship with Saniya Shaikh which enraged her family, he said.

“We have arrested seven members of the family, including the father and his son. The woman’s father has confessed to killing Barde with a blunt object. They said they dumped the body into a river after the murder,” the SP said.

“Six boats have been deployed for carrying out a search operation. We are yet to trace the remains,” he added.

A case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with same intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, police officials familiar with the case details said.

The murder charge against the accused is likely to be added in the next few days, they added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out