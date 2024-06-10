Maharashtra: NCP(SP)'s Sharad Pawar tells party workers they will return to power in Assembly polls

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday exhorted his party workers to be ready for the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled later this year claiming that they will return to power in the State. NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar (ANI file)

Pawar along with his daughter and MP from Baramati Supriya Sule and other party leaders attended the NCP-SCP Foundation Day program in Pune.

"Today I just want to say that in last 25 years, we tried to spread out ideologies which will take the part ahead ...since elections are nearby it is our collective responsibility to work towards the aim to work so that the power of the state will be in your hands after poll results," Pawar said while addressing workers of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) as the party celebrated its 25th foundation day at its office in Pune.

Further hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar referring to Lok Sabha polls results claimed that PM Modi does not have the mandate.

"Country is going through very different situation these days ...if you see the election results mandate is not with Modi mandate and number of their MPs has reduced. They got help from Bihar and TDP... For last five years, they ran the government as per their wish. They did not hear to anyone whatever they said that used to become policy this was the situation of them. Power was centralised now the situation has changed now power will not be centralised people has become very smart now, said Pawar.

Supriya Sule who was also present at the event said, "Pawar saheb has spoken with Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray and said we will give strong fight in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election."

Sule also extended her wishes to the newly appointed ministers from Maharashtra in PM Modi's cabinet. "I want them to work for the development of Maharashtra," Sule said.

Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress. Last July following a political turmoil in NCP, the party split into two after Ajit Pawar and some other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the State.

However, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) managed to retain their political ground as part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance won 30 out of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats- NCP (SP) bagged 8 seats while the Congress won 13 seats and the Shiv Sena (UBT) notched up nine seats in Maharashtra.

The 'Mahayuti' alliance witnessed a setback, bagging merely 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP won 9 seats and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won eight seats and the NCP are allies in the 'Mahayuti' alliance. (ANI)