After clocking best performance at LS polls, NCP (SP) to celebrate foundation day in Ahmednagar

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will celebrate its foundation day on June 10 by holding a public rally in the evening at Ahmednagar. Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) contested in 10 Lok Sabha seats and won eight — the highest winning rate in the state among other political parties. The undivided NCP was founded in 1999 after Sharad Pawar was expelled from the Congress over the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin. The party won only one of the four seats it contested —Raigad, where state president and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare emerged victorious. (HT PHOTO)

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar will hold celebrations in Mumbai. The party won only one of the four seats it contested —Raigad, where state president and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare emerged victorious.

NCP (SP) on its official social media handle sent out invitation to all party workers to attend the foundation day and celebrations at Ahmednagar. The party’s state unit head Jayant Patil appealed to workers to remain present at the occasion.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The party has decided to celebrate its victory at Ahmednagar with all MPs, MLAs, and national and state-level leaders will remain present at the event. Party chief Sharad Pawar will address the public meeting in the evening.”

The public rally will be organised at the Arts, Science and Commerce College at Ahmednagar.

NCP (SP)’s Nilesh Lanke caused a major upset after he defeated BJP’s Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, in Ahmednagar. The other successful candidates include Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil (Madha), Bajrang Sonawane (Beed), Amar Kale (Wardha), Bhaskar Bagare (Dindori-ST) and Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi.