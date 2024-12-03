Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Mahayuti set to name chief minister tomorrow

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai (File Photo)

Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Suspense over who will be Maharashtra's next chief minister is set to end on Wednesday, days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the recently-held assembly elections. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, under whom the saffron party won 132 of the 149 seats contested by it, is the frontrunner. A former chief minister, Fadnavis served as one of the two deputy chief ministers in the administration of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, now the caretaker CM....Read More

The Shinde-led Sena secured 57 seats in the 288-member assembly, while Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats. Pawar, who, like Fadnavis, was deputy CM, has already backed the latter for the top post.

Meanwhile, Shinde has been “unwell” over the past few days and spent time at his native village in Satara.

On Monday, the BJP named Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as observers for a crucial December 4 legislative unit meeting in Mumbai where the party is likely to pick the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The announcement of the new CM will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the new government the following day.