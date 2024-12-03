Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Mahayuti set to name chief minister tomorrow
Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Suspense over who will be Maharashtra's next chief minister is set to end on Wednesday, days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the recently-held assembly elections. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, under whom the saffron party won 132 of the 149 seats contested by it, is the frontrunner. A former chief minister, Fadnavis served as one of the two deputy chief ministers in the administration of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, now the caretaker CM....Read More
The Shinde-led Sena secured 57 seats in the 288-member assembly, while Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats. Pawar, who, like Fadnavis, was deputy CM, has already backed the latter for the top post.
Meanwhile, Shinde has been “unwell” over the past few days and spent time at his native village in Satara.
On Monday, the BJP named Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as observers for a crucial December 4 legislative unit meeting in Mumbai where the party is likely to pick the next chief minister of Maharashtra.
The announcement of the new CM will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the new government the following day.
Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Sena leader says BJP leadership to decide Shinde's “stature”
Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar has urged the BJP to “duly recognise” Eknath Shinde's “contribution.”
Kesarkar said it was up to the BJP top brass to decide how to maintain Shinde's “stature” and the Sena would not interfere in that decision.
Maharashtra CM Live Updates: BJP's Girish Mahajan meets “unwell” Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Live Updates: After meeting the caretaker CM, Mahajan told reporters that there was no “displeasure.”
"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," Majahan said.