Maharashtra plans legal action against Karnataka mandating 60% Kannada on signboards

The Maharashtra government is planning to file a lawsuit in the Bombay high court against Karnataka government’s proposal on 60% usage of Kannada on signboards, said a member from Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on Monday. Pro-Kannada activists targeted business establishments and vandalised billboards last year that did not use Kannada (PTI)

The decision came in response to opposition from pro-Maharashtrian groups in Belagavi against the Karnataka government’s proposal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Friday, an MES delegation met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in Kolhapur where they expressed concerns about the treatment of Marathi- speaking residents in Karnataka.

“We apprised the CM of the mental harassment faced by Marathis in Karnataka, to which he has assured us of addressing all grievances,” said Vikas Kalaghatagi, spokesperson for MES.

The delegation highlighted instances where Marathi citizens were allegedly denied their constitutional rights, including the closure of free health insurance scheme offices initiated by Maharashtra in Belagavi and the mandatory usage of 60% Kannada language on business name boards.

“The chief minister has taken the issue of Kannada language on business name boards seriously and has committed to filing a lawsuit in the Bombay high court,” added Kalaghatagi.

However, senior advocate SM Kulkarni, who is a member of Karnataka State Border Protection Commission, said that since the matter is interstate, Maharashtra cannot take it up in any other court except Supreme Court.

“As Maharashtra has already filed a suit with Supreme Court over its border dispute with Karnataka, it need not file a separate suit, but can add the 60% board reservation suit as supplementary to its first case,” advocate Kulkarni said.

Meanwhile, during Friday’s meeting, the delegation asked Shinde to expedite a meeting of the advisory committee on border dispute following a reminder notice from the Union home ministry.

Former Belagavi mayor and MES general secretary Maloji Ashtekar, who led the delegation, expressed disappointment over the committee’s inactivity since its formation in January 2023, emphasising a lack of attention to linguistic concerns in Karnataka by the Maharashtra government.

Since 2004, Maharashtra has pursued its claim on 856 villages and towns, including Belagavi, through legal channels.