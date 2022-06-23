Maha political crisis LIVE: Shinde stays legislative party chief, rebel MLAs write to Governor Koshyari
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in Shiv Sena sailing through the crisis."Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra Chief Minister and he will remain the CM. If we get the chance, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," he said.
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Amid the escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.
Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackrey on Wednesday night vacated his official residence 'Varsha' and said that he was ready to quit as CM, but the rebel MLAs must come and tell him on his face that they did not have the trust in him.
The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel party MLAs claimed the support of 46 MLAs. Congress and NCP are partners of Shiv Sena in the alliance government.
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 06:09 AM
‘Kamal Nath sent to Maharashtra…couldn’t save his own govt…': Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday mocked his predecessor, Kamal Nath, over his visit to the state of Maharashtra as the ruling coalition works to deal with the rebellion by top minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde, who is in Assam's Guwahati, says he has the support of 40 MLAs.
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 05:56 AM
Supreme Court verdicts that may guide Maharashtra governor’s actions
A Supreme Court judgment in 2013 clearly rules that governors are not bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, headed by a CM, when they believe that dissolving the assembly is not in the interest of the nation.
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 05:32 AM
Maha CM greets hundreds of Sena supporters on reaching 'Matoshree'
After reaching his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted hundreds of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside his residence.
The chief minister left his official residence 'Varsha' along with his family members earlier today after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.