Uddhav's question on next Maha CM vs Shinde's 'unnatural front' remark: Top 10

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday maintained poise in the face of coup by his top minister, Eknath Shinde, as he broke silence and raised a pertinent question amid the rebellion: “If any of them (rebel MLAs) come to me or even give out a statement, and say that they do not want me as chief minister, I am ready to resign... I am preparing my resignation letter. But can they guarantee that the next CM will be a Sainik?” The address by the Maharashtra chief minister was followed by a show of strength as a large number of supporters gathered outside his official residence when he left for the family home - “Matoshree” - along with wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray.

Here are ten points on the Maharashtra political crisis:

1. In the midst of an escalating crisis in the state, a resolution - signed by over 30 legislators- has been reportedly sent to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that stresses that Eknath Shinde continues to be the chief whip of the Shiv Sena. He was removed from the top post on Tuesday soon after his rebellion unfolded. Koshyari tested positive for Covid and was hospitalised as a precautionary measure on Wednesday, his office said.

2. Shinde, who is in Assam now, after a brief stay in Gujarat, on Wednesday night, said that Sena was not benefiting from the alliance with other parties in Maharashtra. .”It is essential to get out of the unnatural front for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra.” Sena formed a government with the Congress and the NCP two-and-a-half years ago.

3. “While the constituent parties are getting stronger, the Shiv Sainiks - Shiv Sena is getting systematic embezzlement,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sena’s Sanjay Raut who had hinted at the dissolution of the assembly on Wednesday, made it clear by evening that Uddhav Thackeray won’t resign.

4. “We are the people who fight, in the end the truth will win. We are not tempted by power, Chief Minister Varsha left and went to Matoshri. Discussions were held with Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan. If the no-confidence motion is tabled, we will prove the majority,” he told reporters.

5. On Wednesday, Thackeray, in a calm address, asserted: “It's not about numbers but how many are against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me. If my own people don't want me as the chief minister, if any MLA says they don't want me as chief minister. I will resign immediately… I will move from Varsha to Matoshree.”

6. Meanwhile, Shinde had said that he has over 40 MLAs with him. One MLA, Nitin Deshmukh, however, returned to Mumbai,

7. Two more MLAs are believed to have joined the breakaway faction.

8. As the crisis peaks, a remark by Assam chief minister on the MLAs’ stay at a luxury hotel in Guwahati drew the opposition’s ire. "Guwahati has many luxury hotels and if the rooms are full we should be happy as it will bring in revenue. We will earn through GST and we need it during these difficult times of devastating floods in the state. Why should we turn away Goddess Lakshmi when most of our hotels are empty or have low occupancy during this period," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

9. Some BJP leaders received the Maharashtra MLAs on Wednesday as they reached the state. Earlier, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said they were in "wait-and-watch" mode.

10. Both Uddhav and the Maharashtra governor have tested positive for Covid amid the crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON