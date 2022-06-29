Maharashtra crisis LIVE highlights: Governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as CM
Maharashtra political crisis highlights: In a huge setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday morning directed Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test at 11am on June 30, adding that the proceedings will have to be completed by 5pm the same day.
However, the MVA – comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – approached the Supreme Court against the governor’s directive. The top court will take up the matter at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, leading the revolt against CM Thackeray, said he and fellow rebel MLAs will return to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test. The dissident faction has been camping in Assam’s Guwahati for a week now.
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:04 AM
Maharashtra guv accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as CM
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the chief minister of the state.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 11:36 PM
This too shall pass, says Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav leaves CM’s chair
BJP’s Amit Malviya called Thackeray’s ‘lack of control on his party’ a fall from grace. "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," the party's IT department in-charge tweeted.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 11:31 PM
'They will say they brought down Balasaheb's son': What Uddhav Thackeray said
In a short speech streamed on Facebook Live, the Shiv Sena boss made one final emotional appeal to the 50 rebel lawmakers who had thrown in with Eknath Shinde (and one final jab) and thanked allies Sonia Gandhi of the Congress and Sharad Pawar of the NCP for their support.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:45 PM
‘What a fall from grace,’ tweets BJP's Amit Malviya
"Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:25 PM
CM should have resigned earlier: Independent MLA from Maharashtra
The Chief Minister should have resigned earlier, the strength that was in his clenched fist has been exposed. Where the CM was running on the ideas of Congress leaving the idea of Hindutva. Eknath Shinde faction has rebelled to perpetuate Balasaheb's views: Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Maharashtra
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:22 PM
'Democracy is being murdered,' tweets Congress
“Another government was taken down for treason and power. Thanks Supreme (Court), Democracy is being murdered under your protection,” tweets Congress division in MP.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:06 PM
BJP leaders raise slogans to praise Devendra Fadnavis
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:59 PM
Sanjay Raut's first reaction after Uddhav Thackeray resigns
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:51 PM
'Don't want to play these games,' says Uddhav Thackeray as he quits as CM
“In democracy heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. I don't want to play these games. Tomorrow they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's son," Uddhav Thackeray” says Uddhav Thackeray as he quits as chief minister of Maharashtra.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:46 PM
Uddhav Thackeray announces that he is quitting as CM
“I am also resigning as the member of legislative council,” says Uddhav Thackeray
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:42 PM
Central forces are being deployed in Mumbai: CM Uddhav
“Central forces are being deployed in Mumbai. It seems that army on China border will be deployed here,” says Uddhav Thackeray.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:41 PM
You should have come to me rather than going to Surat: CM
“Who are you angry with me? Congress or NCP? Rather than going to Surat and speaking up you should have come to me at Matoshree. I still respect your feelings,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on rebel group
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:39 PM
Want to thank the governor: says CM Uddhav
“The supreme court has given the verdict on the floor test. I want to thank the governor who upheld the democracy by asking us to hold a floor test in 24 hours after a delegation met them,” says Uddhav Thackeray.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:37 PM
CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state
“I want to thank Sonia Ji, Sharad Pawar as well as Congress and NCP. While taking decision on renaming Aurangabad, the NCP and Congress did not oppose it. But what I feel bad is that only four Shiv Sena Ministers were present. Others we all know where they are,” says Uddhav Thackeray.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:24 PM
CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to address state tonight
Uddhav Thackeray likely to address state tonight after Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:21 PM
Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh will be allowed to vote in the floor test
Supreme Court allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 08:27 PM
SC reserves order, to be delivered at 9 pm today
Supreme Court reserved order on Maharashtra floor test, to be delivered at 9pm today.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 08:17 PM
Can't act on presumption that the Governor is a holy cow: Sena lawyer
"Can't act on presumption that the Governor is a holy cow while the Speaker can be political. This very Governor didn't allow MLC nomination for one year," lawyer backing CM Uddhav's faction to SC.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 08:08 PM
Governor in totality is satisfied that the floor test is mandatory, SC told
Governor in totality is satisfied that the floor test is mandatory since the source of the power in a democracy is the House: Mehta to SC
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:47 PM
'End of democracy would be when...' - Team Shinde to SC
"This court in fact has the constitutional duty to ensure a floor test at the earliest. Only a floor test at the earliest can meet the objective of Tenth Schedule. End of democracy would be when 16 MLA as against 35 MLAs are able to defer the floor test," Shinde faction to Supreme Court.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:39 PM
This court has always sat for conducting the floor test & not for deferring it, SC told by Shinde faction lawyer
Sr adv Maninder Singh, also appears for the rebel MLAs, tells SC : "This court has always sat for conducting the floor test & not for deferring it."
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:35 PM
"We aren't the dissident group, we are the Shiv Sena," Shinde faction tells SC
As Kaul concludes, SC asks him how many members are in the dissident faction.
Kaul tells SC, "39 out of 55 have parted ways. That's why the resistance to the floor test. We aren't the dissident group, we are the Shiv Sena."
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:24 PM
Maha minister says every MLA must think about CM's 'great job' during Covid while voting for floor test
"MLA votes in the House by listening to his conscience. I feel that every MLA will definitely think about Thackeray Govt's work in 2.5 yrs. CM tackled Corona for 2 yrs & was appreciated by all. He didn't let even people from other states go hungry," Sunil Kedar, Maharashtra minister.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:00 PM
CM Uddhav leaves from Mantralaya in Mumbai, as cabinet meeting concludes
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:55 PM
Shinde faction lawyer says 'delay in floor test will damage democratic polity'
"The more delay you cause to the floor test, greater is the damage to the democratic polity," argues lawyer from the Shinde faction.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:46 PM
'Some of my people betrayed me'
"CM Thackeray said both the allies NCP and Congress cooperated well with me. Some of my people betrayed me," says NCP minister Jayant Patil.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:40 PM
They are in a hopeless minority, Shinde team tells SC
"They are in a hopeless minority in the party itself, let alone the House. They want to somehow cling onto power despite being in hopeless minority. I have seen parties rushing to this court for getting the floor test conducted as soon as possible and here we have a party trying to delay it. Everyone knows why," Shinde camp tells SC.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:30 PM
Mumbai police on high alert amid reports of Shinde faction arriving in the city
Amid reports of Eknath Shinde group arriving in Mumbai tomorrow, Mumbai Police on alert. Notices sent to NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP, SP leaders asking them to not give instigating statements or release objectionable posts. "Stringent action if situation deteriorates," says Mumbai Police as per news agency ANI.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:28 PM
Disqualification proceedings no ground for delay in floor test, says Shinde faction lawyer
Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul argues for the Shinde faction. Kaul refers to Nebam Rebia judgment (2016) to emphasise the Speaker can't deal with disqualification unless his own motion of removal is decided. Kaul says a body of SC judgments has laid down that floor test mustn't brook any delay. Disqualification proceedings or resignation of MLAs can't be a ground to delay a floor test, he adds.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:18 PM
Either allow the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings or defer the floor test, SC told
Sena lawyer concludes, emphasising it won't be proper to pave the way for a floor test while tying the Speaker's hands. Either allow the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings or defer the floor test, he says.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:47 PM
On floor test, SC told : 'Heavens won't fall if...'
"Heavens won't fall if the floor test doesn't take place tomorrow," SC told.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:41 PM
'Floor test only way to settle these issues,' says SC
SC: Our understanding is that the floor of the House is the only way to settle these issues.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:39 PM
Singhvi refers to a letter given by 34 rebel MLAs to the Governor, SC replies
Singhvi refers to a letter given by 34 rebel MLAs to the Governor. "This itself amounts to giving up membership as per SC decisions," he argues.
SC replies, “Are you disputing the number that 34 MLAs have not parted ways? Does your writ petition claim that these 34 MLAs didn't sign that letter?”
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:35 PM
'...Cuts the root of democracy,' SC told on tomorrow's floor test
"Someone who already stands disqualified as on June 21 cannot be allowed to vote tomorrow,' says Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to SC. "This court must avoid such a situation. It will not allowing something that cuts at the root of democracy," he added.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:30 PM
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi complains against 'supersonic' speed of governor's floor test order
Singhvi also complained against the "supersonic" speed of the Governor in ordering a floor test tomorrow. He adds 2 NCP MLAs are down with Covid while 2 Congress MLAs are abroad.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:28 PM
Will deal with the petition on disqualification separately: SC
"We will deal with the petition on disqualification separately. You tells us how does a floor test relate or impact the disqualification proceedings or interferes with the powers of the Speaker to conduct disqualification proceedings," SC tells Singhvi.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:26 PM
SC asks Singhvi about minimum time schedule for holding floor test
'Is there any minimum time schedule for holding floor test? Is there any constitutional bar to hold a fresh floor test one after the other?," asks SC
Singhvi says a seconds floor test can't take place within 6 months.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:17 PM
Maharashtra crisis in Supreme Court
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi complains against 'supersonic' speed of governor's floor test order.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:04 PM
Rebel MLAs reach Guwahati airport, likely to head to Goa
A total of four buses took the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs in his camp to the to Guwahati airport. From there, the MLAs are expected to board a chartered Spicejet flight most likely to Goa.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:14 PM
Eye on floor test, Cong, BJP leaders go into huddle, Uddhav to meet cabinet at 5pm | Top points
A meeting of Congress leaders was underway in Mumbai to discuss their strategy ahead of the scheduled floor test. BJP leaders are also holding talks at the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
Here's what you need to know about the political crisis in Maharashtra
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:43 PM
Maha lawmakers delay departure as SC to take up Sena’s plea against floor test
Rebel Shiv Sena and Independent lawmakers supporting them, who were due to fly to Goa en route to Mumbai, have delayed their departure and returned to their hotel in Guwahati after visiting a temple.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:42 PM
BJP leader calls cabinet meeting 'a political sin'
"Cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's akin to a political sin," says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on MVA govt's cabinet meeting to be held today.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:01 PM
Aditya Thackeray elected using photos of PM Modi: Prakash Javdekar
BJP leader Prakash Javdekar has tweets: "Shiv Sena spokesperson tells rebel MLAs that you were elected using Balasaheb's photo. But all the MLAs and MPs -including Aditya Thackeray were elected using photos of Modi along with Balasaheb, and then Modi shook hands with the opposition."
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 02:56 PM
Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik approach SC to seek permission to vote in floor test
NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik have approached the Supreme Court, seeking permission for voting during floor test directed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 02:46 PM
CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair cabinet meet at 5 pm today, reports ANI
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair the cabinet meeting at 5 pm today, news agency ANI reported.
Ahead of the floor test tomorrow, a meeting of Congress leaders is also currently underway in Mumbai, reported ANI. Party leaders present in the meet include Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Charan Singh Sapra & Nitin Raut.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 02:34 PM
Post a change of plans, rebel MLAs still in Guwahati hotel
A legislator in the Eknath Shinde camp said they are still at the hotel in Guwahati and not likely to leave before evening. He refused to divulge more information.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 02:21 PM
BJP MLAs to reach Mumbai by evening today
BJP MLAs to stay at Taj President, Cuffe Parade. More than 110 rooms booked from Wednesday afternoon. The MLAs are Likely to reach Mumbai by evening.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 02:07 PM
Will easily pass the floor test, says Eknath Shinde
"We are not worried about the floor test. We have a strength of 50 legislators including independents. We will pass the test because in a democracy numbers are supreme in a majority," says Eknath Shinde, dissident group leader.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 01:31 PM
SC to hear at 5pm pleas filed by Deshmukh, Malik
Supreme Court agrees to hear at 5pm pleas filed by jailed Maharashtra MLAs Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik seeking permission to vote for floor test.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 01:06 PM
Aircraft to leave from Guwahati to Goa at 4:30pm: Official
"A Boeing 737 aircraft has been chartered and is scheduled to take off from Guwahati for Goa at 4.30pm," confirms an official on condition of anonymity
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 01:02 PM
Will win floor test, says rebel leader
People are with us and we will win the floor test tomorrow and will form the government. There is no need to worry: Gulabrao Patil, rebel MLA.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 12:19 PM
‘With BJP since beginning’
I'm with BJP since beginning. Devendra Fadnavis took stand for me in the state Assembly...MLAs will get upset if work will not happen in their constituencies: Rajendra Raut, independent legislator
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 11:50 AM
Rebel Sena MLAs to donate ₹51 lakh as relief for Assam floods
Shiv Sena MLAs and allied legislators have decided to contribute ₹51 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood-hit brothers in Assam.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 11:21 AM
BJP leaders arrive at ex-CM Fadnavis's residence
State BJP leaders arrive at the residence of former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 11:02 AM
Rebel MLAs to leave for Goa at 3pm: Report
SpiceJet flight is en-route to Guwahati to take all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from to Goa today. Legislators will leave Guwahati at 3pm today: Report
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:52 AM
Supreme Court to hear matter at 5pm
Keeping in view the mind of urgency that has been created, we will want to hear the matter today. We will perform our duty, says SC fixing the hearing today at 5pm: Supreme Court
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:45 AM
Sena chief whip moves Supreme Court
Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu approaches Supreme Court challenging governor Koshyari's order on floor test tomorrow.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:29 AM
Dissident MLAs to leave for Goa: Report
Eknath Shinde, along with fellow dissidents, will leave for Goa today. They will stay at the Taj Convention where 71 rooms have reportedly been booked: Reports
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:16 AM
BJP MLAs to gather at Mumbai's Taj President: Report
BJP directs its Maharashtra MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai today evening: Reports
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:01 AM
Will go to Supreme Court: Sanjay Raut
This is an unlawful activity. The issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. Now if BJP and Governor House are trying to bring down the government, we will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice. The demand for a special session is not in accordance with the law: Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:31 AM
Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questions Maharashtra governor
How can a floor test be asked for when the disqualification of 16 MLA has deferred by the Supreme Court till 11th July?: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 09:03 AM
Maharashtra assembly floor test at 11am tomorrow
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, to face floor test and prove majority by convening a special session of state legislature at 11am on June 30. Letter says floor test should conclude by 5pm.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 08:47 AM
We will return to Mumbai tomorrow: Eknath Shinde
“I did a darshan of Ma Kamakhya Devi today to seek peace, prosperity of Maharashtra and its people. Tomorrow we will reach Mumbai to take the required legislative process forward,” says Eknath Shinde.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 08:37 AM
5 rebel MLAs visit Kamakhya Temple
Eknath Shinde, along with four fellow dissident legislators, arrives to offer prayers at Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya Temple.