Maharashtra crisis LIVE highlights: Governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as CM

Maharashtra political crisis highlights: In a huge setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday morning directed Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test at 11am on June 30, adding that the proceedings will have to be completed by 5pm the same day.

Also Read | ‘Disturbing picture’: Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

However, the MVA – comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – approached the Supreme Court against the governor’s directive. The top court will take up the matter at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, leading the revolt against CM Thackeray, said he and fellow rebel MLAs will return to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test. The dissident faction has been camping in Assam’s Guwahati for a week now.