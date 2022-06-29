This too shall pass, says Sanjay Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav gives up CM’s chair
- Independent MLA Ravi Rana - who, along with his wife, faced heat from the Mumbai Police over the Hanuman Chalisa row - said Thackeray should have resigned earlier itself.
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on Thursday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra as he “did not want to play number games”.
Moments later, celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp as party leaders were huddled to a legislative meeting. Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was seen eating sweets while those around him danced in a video shared by news agency ANI. This as the party repeatedly claimed that “the political crisis is Shiv Sena’s internal matter and it is simply in wait-and-watch mode.”
Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared an image on Twitter just after Thackeray stepped down from the CM post - the image shows a building titled ‘democracy’ collapsing as one of its pillars titled ‘court of justice’ (nyaypalika) is taken out. The image could be interpreted as the fall of democracy due to the judiciary’s verdict on the current crisis. “Justice will be respected! This is ‘agnipariksha’ (an ordeal). This too shall pass. Jai Maharashtra!” read Raut’s tweet loosely translated from Hindi. He also shared a couple of other tweets saying Thackeray made his way out with grace.
ALSO READ: 'They will say they brought down Balasaheb's son': What Uddhav Thackeray said
Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh tweeted: “Another government was taken down for treason and power. Thanks Supreme (Court), Democracy is being murdered under your protection.”
BJP’s Amit Malviya called Thackeray’s ‘lack of control on his party’ a fall from grace. "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," the party's IT department in-charge tweeted.
"Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary CT Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, was quoted as saying by PTI.
Independent MLA Ravi Rana - who, along with his wife, faced heat from the Mumbai Police over the Hanuman Chalisa row - said Thackeray should have resigned earlier itself. “The chief minister should have resigned earlier, the strength that was in his clenched fist has been exposed. The CM was running on the ideas of Congress and left behind the idea of Hindutva. Eknath Shinde faction has rebelled to stay true to Balasaheb's views,” Rana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
