'They will say they brought down Balasaheb's son': What Uddhav Thackeray said
Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra chief minister late Wednesday night, less than an hour after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for a floor test he was almost certain to lose. In a short speech streamed on Facebook Live, the Shiv Sena boss made one final emotional appeal to the 50 rebel lawmakers who had thrown in with Eknath Shinde (and one final jab) and thanked allies Sonia Gandhi of the Congress and Sharad Pawar of the NCP for their support.
Here are the top quotes from Uddhav Thackeray's resignation speech:
> In a democracy, heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. I don't want to play these games.
> Tomorrow they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's son.
> I came (to power) in an unexpected manner and am going out in a similar fashion (but) am not going away forever. I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan… I will gather all my people. I am resigning as CM & as MLC.
> Central forces are being deployed in Mumbai. It seems the Indian army on the China border will be deployed here. I am telling Shiv Sainiks to let them come.
> Who are you angry with? Me? Congress or NCP? Rather than going to Surat and speaking up you should have come to me at Matoshree. I still respect your feelings.
> The Supreme Court has given the verdict on the floor test. I want to thank the governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) who upheld the democracy by asking us to hold a floor test in 24 hours after a delegation met him.
The Maharashtra government has been roiled in crisis over the past week - ever since Shinde decamped to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat and then Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam with a steadily growing following.
Shinde claims he has 50 MLAs, including 40 Sena lawmakers, behind him.
The rebels left Assam - where they were stashed at a luxury hotel in Guwahati - on a chartered SpiceJet flight this evening for Goa - booked into another luxury hotel - and were to come directly for a floor test that will now not take place.
The BJP, meanwhile, has begun celebrating the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government, with festivities breaking out at a legislative party meet in Mumbai.
-
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
