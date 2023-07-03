Maharashtra-like situation may erupt in these states: Union minister's big claim

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday made a big claim saying that the Maharashtra-like situation could erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as there is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United. Union minister Ramdas Athawale (Hindustan Times)

"A similar situation (like currently in Maharashtra) can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar. In Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary can join with NDA as is currently upset with Akhilesh Yadav. There is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of the Samajwadi Party," he told news agency ANI.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's decision, Athawale said the former was miffed with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as he wanted the party to ally with the ruling BJP. "Ajit Pawar was miffed for some time because he wanted the NCP to ally with BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed. I welcome the decision of Ajit Pawar. This is a big change and a big setback for the NCP and MVA."

Sharad Pawar's address in Karad

While addressing the party workers in Maharashtra's Karad, Sharad Pawar on Monday said chief minister Ekanth Shinde and the BJP will not fulfil all demands of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and many of them will return to the Sena fold. "Everyone is expecting the ministry or something big in the government,” he said.

The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him.

Ajit Pawar becomes deputy CM:

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on Sunday.

As many as 37 MLAs have reportedly walked out of the NCP.