NCP crisis Live Updates: Sharad Pawar sacks 3 NCP leaders for attending Ajit's oath-taking event

Maharashtra News Live Updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai — after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra — to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses supporters after paying tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, in Karad, Monday, July 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Ajit Pawar took oath in the presence of state chief minister Eknath Shinde and current deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. A total of 37 NCP MLAs have joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with Pawar, nine other NCP leaders, have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers. The leaders who joined the BJP with Pawar include NPC leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode.