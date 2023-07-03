NCP crisis Live Updates: Sharad Pawar sacks 3 NCP leaders for attending Ajit's oath-taking event
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Amid the ongoing NCP crisis, along with Ajit Pawar, a total of 37 MLAs have joined hands with the BJP.
Maharashtra News Live Updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai — after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra — to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said.
Ajit Pawar took oath in the presence of state chief minister Eknath Shinde and current deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. A total of 37 NCP MLAs have joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with Pawar, nine other NCP leaders, have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers. The leaders who joined the BJP with Pawar include NPC leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode.
- Jul 03, 2023 04:15 PM IST
Sharad Pawar removes 3 NCP leaders for attending Ajit Pawar's oath taking ceremony
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has removed three party leaders for attending the oath ceremony of his nephew Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.
The expelled leaders are Mumbai divisional NCP chief Narendra Rathod, Akola city district chief Vijay Deshmukh and state minister Shivajirao Garje. All three had attended Ajit Pawar's oath ceremony.
- Jul 03, 2023 03:53 PM IST
‘Not the person to harbour malaise & act’: Sharad Pawar on nephew Ajit's rebellion
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he does not feel pained after nine MLAs including his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state. Read more
- Jul 03, 2023 03:22 PM IST
Sharad Pawar denies ‘blessings’ for nephew's rebellion
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.
Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.
Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."
"I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:59 PM IST
Amid crisis in Maharashtra politics, NCP chief Sharad Pawar briefs media
Briefing the media, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the recent development in the Maharashtra politics is an attempt to divide the society and that ‘we must not be dejected’. He also said that his party will not take actions against anyone. “People of the state won't tolerate this,” he said.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:21 PM IST
‘BJP topples govt using money power’: JD(U) chief
"BJP destabilizes and topples governments using money power but eventually they will get a befitting reply from the people," said JU(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan
- Jul 03, 2023 01:59 PM IST
‘Fearing who will emerge as Ajit Pawar in Karnataka’: HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader & former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday, “After yesterday's shocking development in Maharashtra, I am fearing who will emerge as the Ajit Pawar in Karnataka?”
- Jul 03, 2023 01:47 PM IST
NCP Ministers reach Devendra Fadnavis' residence to discuss portfolios
A day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday went to meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in the cabinet, sources said.
“Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and a few other NCP leaders have reached Meghdoot bungalow (official residence of Fadnavis). They will discuss the distribution of cabinet portfolios," a source close to Ajit Pawar said.
In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance. Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 01:34 PM IST
BJP has promised Maha CM's post to Ajit Pawar, claims Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday claimed he has information that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised Ajit Pawar the post of Maharashtra chief minister.
With Ajit Pawar's move to join the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition on Sunday changing political dynamics in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that Shinde will lose the CM's post.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago. Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 01:33 PM IST
Rift being created among people by some groups in Mahrashtra, India in name of caste, religion: Sharad Pawar
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday addressed a public meeting in Karad and said that people of Maharasthra will not succumb to undemocratic forces.He also pointed out that a rift was being created among people in the State and the country by some groups in the name of caste and religion.
Addressing a public meeting at the Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, the NCP chief said, "We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the country too in Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal where the governments are working democratically, are being attacked."
Without naming his nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other MLAs, the NCP chief further said the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to "undemocratic forces".
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Watch: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar reaches the residence of state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar reaches the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders are present.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 01:24 PM IST
‘BJP most corrupt party’: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, speaking on Maharashtra political situation, said, "They (BJP) kept calling them corrupts and now they have taken them into their government. This shows that BJP is the most corrupt party. BJP has misused the powers of ED, CBI to finish the opposition in the country."
- Jul 03, 2023 01:10 PM IST
Watch: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders reach residence of state deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel reach the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Posters urging Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to join hands put up in Mumbai amid NCP crisis
Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) workers have put up posters in Mumbai urging their party president Raj Thackeray and his bitter rival cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray to join hands amid the frequent realignments in state politics. Read more
- Jul 03, 2023 12:47 PM IST
‘Knew BJP was keen on breaking NCP, didn't know of Ajit joining hands’: Sharad Pawar's nephew Rohit
Nationalist Congress Party leader Rohit Pawar said Monday senior leaders knew about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to 'break the NCP' and also claimed that they did not expect party boss Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, to lead a revolt from within. Read more
- Jul 03, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Watch: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leaves from his residence in Mumbai.
- Jul 03, 2023 12:33 PM IST
‘Will rebuild NCP’: Sharad Pawar in show of strength at Karad after Ajit Pawar's mutiny
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde and the BJP will not fulfil all demands of all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and many rebel MLAs will return back to the Sena fold again. "Everyone is expecting the ministry or something big in the government,” Pawar said in Karad.
Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him.
“Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups… My fight is against communal forces, I will rebuild the party," said Sharad Pawar, addressing supporters.
- Jul 03, 2023 12:13 PM IST
‘Other than nine who defected, all NCP members with us’: Party's Maharashtra President Jayant Patil
NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, said on Monday, “We have sent a petition to the Assembly speaker last night. We requested him to hear us. Our party's strength in the Assembly is 53, of which 9 have defected, the rest all are with us. We will give them a fair chance to come back but will take action against those who do not come back.”
NCP MLA from Wai in Satara Makarand Jadhav Patil, who was at swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar on Sunday, reached Karad on Monday and was seen with Sharad Pawar. Patil said, “Those present during swearing-in, many of them are now present with Sharad Pawar at Karad today.”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:51 AM IST
Watch: Sharad Pawar pays tribute to former Maha CM Yashwantrao Chavan
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan pay floral tribute to former Maharashtra CM Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad, Maharashtra.
- Jul 03, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Congress has maximum MLAs in Maharashtra for LoP: Party leader Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, said on Monday, “Leader of the Opposition will be from the party which has the maximum number of MLAs. Congress has maximum numbers. We will hold a meeting tomorrow on the current political situation in the state.”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST
‘As elections near, more MVA leaders will be joining us’: Maharashtra BJP leader Narayan Rane
Maharashtra BJP leader Narayan Rane said on Monday, “Our government will remain strong and Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister till 2024…As the elections near many MVA leaders will join us. Earlier too, Pawar sahib said that his party is strong but today 40 people have left him. In today's times, it is not easy to build the party again. There is BJP government both in the state and at the Centre...Uddhav Thackeray is in tension, he has got nothing left”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:40 AM IST
‘Clear sponsored game of ED, other agencies’: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on NCP crisis
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Monday, “PM Modi made a big allegation recently against the NCP leaders for corruption and now we saw this drama. It is a clear sponsored game of ED and their agencies. It will not affect MVA. We will fight against BJP more aggressively. This is not going to affect opposition unity, this is NCP's issue. Sharad Pawar is the tallest leader of the party and he will be able to handle the situation. Some leaders changing the party does not mean that the supporters of the party and other members will go with them.”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Congress leader says Sharad Pawar senior leader of MVA; leading Opp unity at national level
NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Karad. Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan, who welcomed Pawar at Karad, said that Pawar is a senior leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and is also leading the opposition unity at national level.
- Jul 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST
35 leaders, still with Ajit Pawar; more leaders joining: NCP MLC Amol Mitkari
NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said on Monday, “I am here since yesterday, several MLAs are coming to meet us. Those 35 MLAs who supported Ajit Pawar yesterday are with Ajit Dada even today. There are more leaders who are joining us. I was with NCP and I will be with NCP always. It is not right that there has been a divide in the party. I wish what Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar will become the CM, comes true.”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:11 AM IST
“Recognition of LoP done by head of Assembly; no idea about MLAs supporting Ajit”: Maharashtra Assembly speaker
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar speaking on NCP split said, “The recognition of the leader of opposition is done by the head of the Assembly and all rules and regulations will be considered before making any judgement. I have no idea about the number of MLAs in support of Ajit Pawar.”
- Jul 03, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Newly inducted ministers arrive at Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's residence
Newly inducted ministers arrive at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Watch: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reached Satara
NCP chief Sharad Pawar reached Satara.
- Jul 03, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Three parties will work together: Shiv Sena leader
Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil says, “The three parties will work together...today is the first cabinet, it is just the beginning, we will see what the future holds.”
- Jul 03, 2023 10:20 AM IST
First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the BJP on Monday over NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying "first attack the corrupt and then embrace" them.
Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "First attack the corrupt, then embrace the corrupt. First guarantee their investigation, then get a warranty for their support. Investigation in suspension. Henceforth ED, CBI: No tension. Sounds familiar? Mother of democracy at work!"
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 10:08 AM IST
NCP leaders had hint of BJP's 'intention' to break party, but were unaware of Ajit Pawar's move: Rohit Pawar
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday claimed senior leaders had an inkling of BJP's "intention" to break the party, but were clueless about Ajit Pawar's swift move to join hands with the ruling alliance.
Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune city, Rohit Pawar said he is firmly with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago.
Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Maharashtra: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to address public meeting in Karad today
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Karad town in Maharashtra's Satara district and address a public meeting.
The NCP said that the party supremo will visit the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan at 10 am today. The party in a tweet had appealed to Sharad Pawar's supporters to arrive at the memorial.
The NCP chief along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister YB Chavan are then expected to address party supporters in Karad.
"We will go to Satara where we will pay obeisance at the tomb of Late Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan. Hundreds of thousands of workers are ready to go to Satara with Sharad Pawar," Pune City NCP President Prashant Jagatap told ANI.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 09:24 AM IST
‘BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress… will fight unitedly’: Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said, “BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress but this will not benefit them at all. In Maharashtra, we will fight unitedly. It is shocking that PM Modi had said that the leaders of NCP are involved in corruption and now those leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhawan.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:59 AM IST
‘In politics, thought process of party important’: Sharad Pawar's grand nephew
Speaking about Maharashtra crisis, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar), said, “I will not comment on why an individual has gone there, but what is more important is that why we are here. Voters are upset about the recent happenings in Maharashtra. My respect for Ajit Kaka will be the same even after what has happened. In my personal life, he has helped me a lot but in politics, the thought process of a party is very important.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:55 AM IST
NCP crisis: What are the cases against MLAs inducted into Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra
The Opposition has claimed that nine Nationalist Congress Party legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government succumbing to the pressure of central probe agencies. In a surprise development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.
Those sworn in as ministers were Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.
- Jul 03, 2023 08:36 AM IST
Sharad Pawar leaves Pune residence to pay tribute to Yashwantrao Chavan memorial
A day after facing rebellion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has left for Karad in Satara district to pay tribute at memorial of Yashwantrao Chavan. Pawar is accompanied by wife Pratibha, grand nephew Rohit Pawar, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, party Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap, and Spokesperson Ankush Kakade
- Jul 03, 2023 08:33 AM IST
‘Would be better if they didn't switch sides’: Chhattisgrah deputy CM
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, speaking on Maharashtra politics said, “It's their party's internal matter...it would have been better if they had not switched sides.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:32 AM IST
‘Personal decision, nothing to do with party’: NCP Youth Wing national president
National President, NCP youth wing Sonia Doohan, speaking on NCP crisis said, “It's their personal decision and has nothing to do with the party. We just want to say that the whole party is standing with Pawar Sahab. Without Pawar Sahab, there is no NCP. The whole country and the state of Maharashtra, the people of Maharashtra are strongly standing with Pawar Sahab.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:31 AM IST
‘After what Ajit did…’: NCP Pune president amid party crisis
NCP Pune president Prashant Jagtap on Maharashtra politics, said, “After what Ajit Pawar did yesterday, all NCP supporters have decided to stay with Sharad Pawar and we will keep supporting him. The supporters of NCP will stand with Pawar Saheb and will fight against BJP and PM Modi unitedly.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:12 AM IST
‘Opposition gathering has shown results in Maharashtra’: BJP leader
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking on Maharashtra politics said, “You can see the condition of the people who gathered in Patna. The whole country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is just the beginning. The effect of the opposition’s gathering in Patna has begun to show its result in Maharashtra. BJP is preparing for election in Bihar and BJP will again get good results.”
- Jul 03, 2023 08:10 AM IST
‘Ajit Pawar probably thought he deserved recognition’: AIADMK spokesperson
AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on NCP crisis said, “It’s a clear call for parties who promote dynasty politics, if any party wants to follow the same, their end will be soon, as time is fast changing & people’s expectation are fast changing. Everyone will follow the NCP model soon, this will spread from Bihar to Telangana and other states. Probably Ajit Pawar believed that he had worked hard for the party & he deserves due recognition.”
- Jul 03, 2023 07:45 AM IST
Developments in NCP won't impact Oppn unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.
Addressing a press conference late night in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said.
She also said that Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and that she will always love him as a sister.
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 07:27 AM IST
Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs: NCP
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.
NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.
The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law. "Ajit Pawar doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed," claimed Crasto.
(PTI)
- Jul 03, 2023 07:19 AM IST
"Can do anything for power...": AIMIM leader Waris Pathan as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan slammed Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and said that NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra.
Waris Pathan further said that "BJP is a washing machine" and whoever gets into it gets a clean chit from all his wrongdoing.
"Ajit (Pawar) again went to Fadnavis. Along with him, 30 MLAs went with him. They can do anything for power. The NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra. Maybe he (Sharad Pawar) also wanted the same... The BJP is a washing machine. What will happen to the ₹70,000 crore scam? PM Modi said to his party workers two days ago that the NCP is the most corrupt party. The people of Maharashtra are watching, said AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 07:03 AM IST
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Maharashtra speaker's office to hand over appointment letter as Leader of Opposition
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, who was appointed the new Leader of Opposition after Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday, reached Maharashtra speaker's office to hand over his appointment letter.
- Jul 03, 2023 06:41 AM IST
"Whatever happened is painful, we will rebuild party...": Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar causing split in NCP
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is "painful" but her relationship with him would remain the same.
"My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said NCP MP Supriya Sule.
"Whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don't think speaking after his statement will be correct," Sule added.
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 06:17 AM IST
‘Aren't you ashamed Prime Minister?’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Ajit Pawar switch
Taking a jibe at the BJP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Till yesterday those whom they used to call corrupt, used to raid CBI/ED on them, today have included them in your government? Aren't you ashamed Prime Minister? So when the Prime Minister says - I will not spare a single corrupt person, he means - I will include everyone in my party.”
- Jul 03, 2023 06:07 AM IST
NCP files disqualification petition against 9 MLAs including Ajit Pawar
After NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move, the party filed a disqualification petition with the assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar against its nine leaders.
"We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders," said NCP leader Jayant Patil.
He further added, "They didn't inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn't inform us before doing this (leaving the party)."
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Maharashtra: NCP workers in Jalgaon celebrate after Ajit Pawar takes oath as Dy CM
After Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party workers on Sunday celebrated outside the NCP office in Jalgaon bursting crackers. They also raised slogans like 'Ajit Pawar, you go ahead, we are with you'.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly and more than 6 MLCs in the Legislative Council. "Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in Vidhan Sabha and more than 6 MLCs in Vidhan Parishad," party sources said.
Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."
(ANI)
- Jul 03, 2023 05:37 AM IST
Ajit Pawar, the ultimate political player
The history of Maharashtra politics repeated itself after three years and eight months on Sunday when Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister for the fifth time. The last time this happened—on November 23, 2019—Ajit’s hole-and-corner tryst with the BJP and his ministership lasted for a few days.
On Sunday, Ajit went in for action replay but this time with the support of over 40 of the NCP’s 53 MLAs. He chose to split the party even as his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, was busy getting all opposition parties together to take on the BJP. Sunday’s development is also about the nephew trying to outsmart his uncle in the long-standing cold war between the two.
Ajit (63) became deputy CM in November 2010 for the first time after flexing his muscle and thwarting his uncle’s plan to again give the position to the party’s heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal. In a surprise move, he resigned in September 2012, following allegations against him in an irrigation scam, but came back within three months after obtaining a “clean chit” for himself from the then Congress-NCP government.