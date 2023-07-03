‘Shiv Sena was more rabid’: Praful Patel defends NCP move to back BJP govt

NEW DELHI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) parliamentarian Praful Patel said he doesn’t recognise his sacking by Sharad Pawar as he had acted according to the wishes of party colleagues. Speaking with HT’s Sunetra Choudhury, Patel said the decision to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was being mulled for the past year and even Sharad Pawar was aware of their moves. While denying any enmity with Supriya Sule, Patel acknowledged that there were major differences in the organisation which led to Sunday’s exit. Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel acknowledged that there were major differences in the organisation which led to Sunday’s exit (ANI)

Edited excerpts:

What is your reaction to being removed from the Nationalist Congress Party by Sharad Pawar?

I can only say that he has been my respected leader and will continue to be my respected leader. There’s actually no reason to take any action because as we speak, the question of removing anybody doesn’t arise. It’s (the decision to go with the BJP) a party decision that’s been taken by a majority of the people of the party, by a large number of elected representatives.

You say a majority have taken this decision, but we don’t have the full list of names of those on your side.

Of course there is a list, people were there in the public domain, present at Raj Bhawan (in Mumbai). All the MLAs supporting yesterday’s move were all present at Ajit Pawar’s residence too and it is not the case that the numbers are not there; they are overwhelming.

Are there more than 35 MLAs, which is required to avoid the anti-defection law?

No question of anti-defection. We are the party; this isn’t a faction, but the NCP.

But you are also claiming Sharad Pawar is still the national president, but he’s taken a position that is completely different?

Claims and counterclaims will now be made, but ultimately such decisions are endorsed by an authority like the Election Commission. It is better to await the due process.

What’s the back story? When did this entire process start?

Actually, the thought process which led to yesterday’s action has been going on for a long time. A large number of party workers and MLAs have been wanting this kind of tie-up. It has been very much in the domain and knowledge of Mr Pawar also and people have spoken about it in the party forum. So, it’s not that these things come as a surprise. The fact is that it has culminated in an action and has been shown as a factional decision, whereas it is a party decision.

But when Sharad Pawar appointed you and Supriya Sule as working presidents, everyone saw it as him asserting himself. Now you say that even when you accepted that decision, you continued to think about an alliance with the BJP?

Actually, a thought process has nothing to do with an appointment. A thought process is something to do with larger decision-making bodies, not about being a working president.Yesterday’s decision has to be seen in that light.

Did you disagree with Supriya Sule getting so much prominence in the party?

Supriya Sule is as much a member of the party as me or anybody else. There have been some issues with the state unit and Maharashtra is the principal unit of the NCP, and there have been simmering differences between the leadership of the Maharashtra unit and Mr Ajit Pawar and many others.

How long has the discussion to tie-up been on? For the past one year?

It’s been going on for many, many (months)... it’s happened on many occasions. It’s not like it’s some overnight decision.

Were you already talking when Eknath Shinde split Sena ?

Yes. That time the circumstances didn’t work out, but as I said, this is not about coming into power and breaking away. It is a decision of a large number of people, both within the legislative side and the organisation side .

Do you believe that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule will also come around?

We hope the entire NCP family remains united. There are differences, but it’s not a permanent thing.

What would you say to those who point out that all of you are those who face probes by the Enforcement directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation?

In politics, it is suitable to spread such canards. I don’t see a single case against me at all, nothing, so where’s the question?

But they have summoned you for questioning?

That’s alright. It doesn’t mean that any decision would be taken in such circumstances.

What about those who say that this is unethical or immoral?

The moment you (NCP) tied up with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, where was the principle or secularism? They had been more rabid in their ideology than even the BJP. And they have been allies of the BJP and they separated on the issue of power and not ideology. So, if you can tie up with them, I don’t see why you can’t tie up with the BJP. If you can allow the Nagaland unit of NCP to ally with the BJP and join the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), why can’t you allow the Maharashtra unit of the NCP too?

You were there at the opposition meeting in Patna 10 days ago...

I can only say that getting such a large number of parties together on board with different thought processes and contradictions, it’s not going to be easy. They didn’t inspire confidence, considering the situation we are all faced with --whether it’s on the UCC (uniform civil code) or the Delhi ordinance. It’s very nice to say that we will get together and have a one-on-one fight, but it doesn’t work in practice.

So, you reject the opposition leaders’ theory that this was all done to dent their unity?

I am telling you that this thought process was within the NCP for quite some time. Some people may choose to distance themselves subsequently, but it’s a conscious decision taken by a vast majority of party workers. This (the NCP joining the BJP) is a very formidable combination and this will have a long term impact on Maharashtra.

Will we see you in the Narendra Modi cabinet soon? Did you meet Amit Shah?

There has been no such conversation at all. I have no reason to believe that may happen. I have had a conversation with Amit bhai on the phone ; a lot of these things, Mr Devendra Fadnavis was competent enough to take the decisions. (But) Of course, there was a final conversation with Amit Shah.

