Maharashtra portfolios allocated. Full list of ministers here

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on December 30 with the induction of 36 ministers more than a month after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed government in the state.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 12:38 IST
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray with his council of ministers.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray with his council of ministers. (ANI Photo)
         

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the government’s list of portfolios for ministers, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said according to PTI. The list of portfolios was sent to the governor on Saturday evening.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on December 30 with the induction of 36 ministers more than a month after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed government in the state. The NCP cornered most of the state’s key cabinet berths.

Following is the full list of portfolios:

1. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Chief Minister, Administration, law and order, information and technology, and law and judiciary

2. Ajit Pawar: (NCP): Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and planning department

3. Anil Deshmukh (NCP): Home

4. Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Environment, tourism and protocol departments

5. Balasaheb Thorat (Congress): Revenue

6. Ashok Chavan (Congress): Public Works Department (PWD)

7. Dhananjay Munde (NCP): Social justice

8. Jitendra Awhad (NCP): Housing

9. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena): Urban development

10. Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena): Industries and mineral

11. Anil Parab (Shiv Sena): Transport and parliamentary affairs

12. Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP): Food and civil supplies, and consumer protection

13. Nawab Malik (NCP): Minority development, Waqf Board, skill development and entrepreneurship

14. Dilip Walse Patil (NCP): Excise and labour

15. Jayant Patil (NCP): Water resources development and command area development

16. Rajendra Shingane (NCP): Food and drug administration (FDA).

17. Rajesh Tope (NCP): Public health and family welfare

18. Hasan Mushrif (NCP): Rural development

19. Balasaheb Patil (NCP): Cooperation and marketing

20. Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena): Agriculture and ex-servicemen welfare

21. Sandipan Bhumare (Shiv Sena): EGS and horticulture

22. Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena): Water supply and sanitation

23. Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena): Forest, relief and rehabilitation, and disaster management

24. Uday Samant (Shiv Sena): Higher and technical education.

25. Yashomati Thakur (Congress): Women and child development

26. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress): School education

27. Sunil Kedar (Congress): Animal husbandry and dairy development, youth and sports welfare

28. Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress): OBC welfare and salt land development

29. Amit Deshmukh (Congress): Medical education and culture

30. K C Padvi (Congress): Tribal development

31. Aslam Shaikh (Congress): Textile, fisheries and port development

32. Shankarrao Gadakh (Independent): Soil and water conservation

Ministers of State (MoS)

33. Dattatray Bharne (NCP): PWD, forest, animal husbandry and GAD

34. Sanjay Bansode (NCP): Environment, drinking water and sanitation

35. Prajakt Tanpure (NCP): Urban development, power, tribal development

36. Aditi Tatkare: (NCP): Industries, tourism, horticulture and sports

37. Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena): Home-rural, finance and planning, and Excise

38. Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena): Revenue, rural development, port and salt land development

39. Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress): Cooperation and agriculture

40. Satej Patil (Congress): Home-urban, transport, IT and ex-servicemen welfare

41. Rajendra Yadravkar (Independent): Medical education, public health and family welfare

42. Bachchu Kadu (Independent) got water resources department, school education and OBC welfare.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had come under fire from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers, two each from his party, NCP and Congress.

