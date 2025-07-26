IMD issues red, orange alert across Maharashtra, schools shut in Palghar | Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a series of weather alerts, placing several districts across Maharashtra under red and orange warnings as intense monsoon rains sweep in. A holiday has been declared for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres on July 26 in Palghar.(PTI)

The weather body has forecast heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Authorities are on high alert, and precautionary measures are being swiftly implemented to minimise risk.

Red alert in six Maharashtra districts

The IMD issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Authorities have also urged residents to stay indoors, avoid travel unless necessary, and closely follow local authorities' updates.

Palghar declares holiday amid red alert threat

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres on July 26 due to the weather warning, said Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar.

The district, already reeling under heavy showers, is expected to receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

IMD Scientist Sushma Nair told ANI that a red alert has been issued for the adjoining Ghat area of Pune and an orange alert for the Ghat areas of Nashik.

Additionally, increased water discharge from several dams has raised concerns about possible downstream flooding. Local administrations are monitoring river levels and have urged those living in low-lying areas to be prepared for emergency evacuations if needed.

Konkan, Marathwada under orange alert

Beyond Palghar, other regions, including Konkan, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, and Marathwada, have also been placed under orange and yellow alerts.

Similarly, a red alert has been sounded for the `ghat' (hilly) areas of Pune district and an orange alert for the ghat areas of Nashik and Satara districts.

The IMD has advised fishermen and travellers to exercise extreme caution, particularly along the coast and near rivers.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, slowing down vehicular traffic and affecting some suburban train services on the Western Railway, officials said. More showers are expected later in the day, they said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 's Monsoon Report, the island city, eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs have received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm, and 18.88 mm, respectively.