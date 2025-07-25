Mumbai rain: Police advise residents to 'stay indoors', officials on 'high alert

The Mumbai Police on Friday advised residents in Mumbai and nearby districts to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. People shelter under umbrellas during a downpour in Mumbai.(AP)

“Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously,” the Mumbai Police wrote on a post on X.

“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100,” it added.

On Friday morning, Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rain, with many areas in the city experiencing continuous downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, warning of more intense showers ahead. Palghar has been placed under a yellow alert, indicating moderate weather activity, yet care is still to be exercised.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Friday.

The red alert has also been maintained for the ghat regions of Satara and Pune as well.

A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively. An orange alert signifies "be prepared," while a yellow alert means "be aware. "