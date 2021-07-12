Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra records 8,535 Covid cases; 8 districts keep caseload high
india news

Maharashtra records 8,535 Covid cases; 8 districts keep caseload high

Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural) and Sangli — continued to record a high number of cases and have also reported a high testing positivity rate
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station in Mumbai on July 2. (HT file)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 8,535 Covid-19 cases and 156 deaths due to the infection. While most parts of the state have reported a decline in the number of cases, eight districts — Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural) and Sangli — continued to record a high number of cases and have also reported a high testing positivity rate. The district administrations have been directed to go for aggressive testing and screening to contain the infection and the test positivity rate. Test positivity rate is the proportion of tests reporting positive out of the total tests conducted for a particular infection.

Also Read | Covid-19 curbs eased in Tamil Nadu from today: What’s allowed, what’s not

The large number of cases in eight districts has kept the daily caseload in the state hovering at 8,000-9,000 for the past month. On Sunday, Kolhapur recorded 1,468 new cases, while Sangli saw the addition of 1,097 new Covid-19 patients. Satara and Ratnagiri recorded 755 and 455 new cases, respectively. Pune with its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 1,072 new cases on Sunday.

The eight most affected districts have the highest number of active cases. Kolhapur has 19,034 active cases, Sangli has 11,717, Satara 8,505, Kolhapur 13,157, while Ratnagiri has 3,569 active infections.

All these districts have a high case fatality rate (CFR), above the state rate of 2.04% .Kolhapur is at top with 2.9%. Sangli (2.7%), Solapur (2.6%), Satara (2.4%), Sindhudurg (2.4%). Case fatality rate is the number of cases leading to deaths out of the total number of reported cases of a particular infection.

According to state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, the administration has taken a twin approach. “We are identifying the hotspots in these districts, say some particular area and mass testing the population there. We are isolating the positive patients from the rest of the population to stop the transmission,” said Dr Awate

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP