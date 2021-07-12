Covid-19 curbs eased in Tamil Nadu from today: What’s allowed, what’s not

The relaxations in Covid-19 curbs, announced by the Tamil Nadu government, will come into effect from Monday. These include resumption of bus service to Puducherry. The relaxations were announced by the MK Stalin government on Saturday as part of the unlocking process as number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to register a drop in Tamil Nadu.

The government order said that restaurants, shops and a variety of other retail stores that were previously allowed to function till 8pm with 50 per cent occupancy rider, would get an additional hour from Monday.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the overall caseload to 25.18 lakh, while the toll mounted to 33,418 with 47 additional deaths. The state reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a decline.

Tamil Nadu clamped a lockdown from May 10 to combat the second wave of Covid-19 and from last month phased relaxations were provided in lockdown norms corresponding with a decline in coronavirus cases.

Here are the fresh guidelines:

1. Competitive examinations for central and state government services shall be permitted, an official release said.

2. Till July 19, schools, colleges, zoos, cinemas, bars and swimming pools would continue to be closed down.

3. Social, political, sports, entertainment and cultural events would remain prohibited as before.

4. Norms already in force, related to wedding ceremonies and funerals, that cap the number of participants at 50 and 20 respectively, shall continue, the government said.