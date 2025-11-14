Mumbai, A staggering 95,722 people have been killed in road accidents in Maharashtra between January 2019 and September 2025, pointing to a problem that has yet to ease, official data shows. Maharashtra records over 95,700 road deaths since 2019; no sign of dip in fatalities

According to accident statistics sourced from the Maharashtra transport department, the state recorded 26,922 road accidents and 11,532 fatalities in the first three quarters of this calendar year, compared to 26,719 accidents and 11,573 deaths in the corresponding period last year.

In the latest deadly accident, eight persons were killed and 14 others injured after a car got crushed between two large container trucks, with a huge fire engulfing all three vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune on Thursday evening.

In the six years leading up to September 30 this year, Maharashtra recorded 2,19,039 road accidents that claimed 95,722 lives, left 1,29,670 people seriously injured, and caused minor injuries to 53,036 others.

While last year saw 15,715 fatalities in 36,118 crashes, the data shows, 11,532 persons have lost their lives in 26,922 accidents till September this year.

At the national level, India lost 1,72,890 lives in road accidents in 2023. Maharashtra ranked third with 15,366 deaths that year, behind Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, according to figures shared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Weak enforcement, reckless driving, inadequate training and overloaded vehicles are among the reasons usually cited by experts for India’s high road deaths.

In the past six years, the number of accidents and fatalities in the state dipped only in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions on vehicular movement. Since then, both figures have risen steadily despite efforts by authorities to curb road deaths.

Between January and September this year, Washim district reported a 37 per cent rise in road accidents compared to the same period last year, followed by Dharashiv , Solapur city and Sangli .

Road deaths went up by 59 per cent in the Buldhana district in the first nine months of this year, followed by Sangli , Solapur city , Latur , Bhandara , Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural and Amravati .

Among the state's districts and major cities, Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, witnessed the highest 1,878 accidents between January and September this year. Nashik Rural topped the fatality list with 656 road deaths.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.