Maharashtra records slight decrease in daily tally of Covid-19 cases as testing dips

Maharashtra recorded 53,605 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, registering a slight dip from its Friday tally of 54,022 cases. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 50,53,336. About 864 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 75,277. The decrease in the number of cases corresponds with a dip in the daily number of tests conducted. A total of 2,60,751 samples were tested on Saturday as compared to 2,68,912 tested on Friday.

Mumbai too saw a dip in the number of new cases, as it recorded 2,664 Covid-19 infections on Saturday, as compared to the 3,040 recorded on Friday. A total of 62 deaths were recorded in the financial hub today, marking a slight dip from 71 reported on Friday. The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 13,713. Pune has been the worst-hit district so far and has a total of 1,06,829 active cases at the moment. Nagpur is the second worst-hit district and has a total of 62,149 active cases.

The state currently has a positivity rate of 17.3%, a recovery rate of 86.03%, and a case fatality rate of 1.49% as of Saturday.

State health minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over Maharashtra’s mounting Covid-19 tally despite the state being under a strict lockdown. He pointed out that the positivity rate continues to be on the “higher side”. The minister also said that the daily tally of cases have dipped in 12 of 36 districts but is on the rise in many other districts.