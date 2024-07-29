Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's son dies of heart attack during fight with auto-rickshaw driver

The son of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack on Sunday during an argument with an auto-rickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The police registered a case against an unidentified person. On Sunday, the incident took place 5.30 pm when Milind More, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raghunath More and his family of over 15 members were preparing to leave the Seven Sea Waterpark and Beach Resort in Navapur. (representation image)

On Sunday, the incident took place at 5.30 pm when Milind More, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raghunath More and his family members were preparing to leave the Seven Sea Waterpark and Beach Resort in Navapur for their home in Thane, reported TOI.

Milind, the deputy chief of the Thane unit was at a resort in Navapur which is more than 300 km away from Thane when the incident occurred late Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale told PTI.

DCP Bajbale added that Milind argued with the driver while moving out of the resort during which he collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital. Milind More was declared dead on arrival by the doctors and “opined heart attack as the prima facie cause”, he said.

The case was registered against the unidentified accused based on the complaint by Milind's kin.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited More's residence to offer condolences and has directed the civic authorities to demolish illegal resorts near Arnala Beach, a release from the CMO said.

"Portions of several unauthorised resorts have already been demolished by the municipal authorities," the release stated.

According to the release, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has started razing illegal structures in the area in a massive demolition drive launched following Shinde's orders.

