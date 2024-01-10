Maharashtra Speaker says ‘Shinde faction real Shiv Sena’ | Top quotes

In delivering the judgment on the Sena versus Sena case, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated on Wednesday that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounces the verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Speaker emphasised the relevance of the party's constitution in determining its leadership structure, crucial for identifying the authentic Shiv Sena faction.

Following the Speaker's meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, prior to the verdict, the Uddhav faction already approached the Supreme Court, expressing concerns about potential bias and calling it a fixed match.

The top court had on May 11 last year directed the speaker to decide which was the real Shiv Sena. Later, it asked the speaker to give the verdict on the disqualification petitions by December 31. On December 20, SC allowed Narwekar an extension of 10 days.

Two weeks ago, the speaker completed the hearing, spanning over 20 sessions, on the 34 petitions filed by the two camps – one led by Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray. A team of officials and lawyers appointed by the legislature has already gone through the voluminous records of more than 2.67 lakh documents.

Here are the top quotes of the judgement: