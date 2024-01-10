Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Speaker Rahul Narwekar begins pronouncement of order
Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: The outcome will decide the way forward for the Eknath Shinde government and also the regional outfit's rival groups.
Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday would give a crucial verdict on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.
Narwekar is slated to deliver his much-awaited decision at 4 pm today, over 18 months after the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena suffered a split, a political development that resulted in a change of guard in the state with Eknath Shinde becoming the chief minister.
Ahead of the verdict, Shinde said that speaker should give his verdict on merit. He said that his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha.
“Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations. The speaker should give judgment on merit,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides.
- Jan 10, 2024 05:19 PM IST
Narwekar will also decide the leader of the party and the duly authorised whip by the party
Narwekar will also decide the leader of the party and the duly authorised whip by the partyJan 10, 2024 05:18 PM IST
MLAs of both camp are in Vidhan Sabha
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp MP Rahul Shewale and other leaders are sitting with lawyers representing the group and waiting for the verdict. Shiv Sena UBT MLAs including Sunil Prabhu, Vaibhav Naik , Ambadas Danve and others have also entered the Vidhan Sabha.Jan 10, 2024 05:17 PM IST
I will prima facie determine who is the political party as per the SC directives, says Narwekar
I will prima facie determine who is the political party as per the SC directives, says NarwekarJan 10, 2024 05:16 PM IST
Speaker Rahul Narwekar begins pronouncement of the order
There are preliminary issues related to all six groups categorised for the bearingJan 10, 2024 05:15 PM IST
Speaker expresses gratitude to Supreme Court and staff of legislature
Speaker expresses gratitude to Supreme Court and staff of legislature ahead of the results.Jan 10, 2024 05:13 PM IST
Speaker reaches central hall
The Speaker reads the result in the central hall of the Vidhan BhavanJan 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST
Speaker to read result in central hall of Vidhan Bhavan
The Speaker will read the result in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan and the proceedings will be telecasted LIVE. A mail has been sent to the lawyers of both groups by the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. They are asked to be present for the result.Jan 10, 2024 05:10 PM IST
Some people are making allegations & counter allegations because they know nothing will happen: Shivsena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Shirsat
On Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha speaker Rahul Narwekar giving verdict in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, Shivsena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Shirsat says, "The Vidhan Sabha Chairman will be taking a final decision on the hearing that has been going on for long. Some people are making allegations & counter allegations because they know nothing will happen with the forged documents that they have submitted..."Jan 10, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Sena vs Sena verdict: Where to watch LIVE?
The verdict would be live telecasted hereJan 10, 2024 05:06 PM IST
Numbers in our favour, says Shinde ahead of speaker's ruling
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said numbers were in favour of the Shiv Sena led by him as assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is set to give a ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the two warring Sena factions. Even the Election Commission has recognised that the majority of Shiv Sena lawmakers were with his faction, he said.Jan 10, 2024 05:02 PM IST
Rise of Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde was a long-time Sena worker and the then Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister. Shinde largely remained low profile until his turn to attain fame came in mid 2022. Shinde, along with a major chunk of Shiv Sena MLAs left the MVA and shook hands with the BJP. Shinde’s revolt left Thackeray’s faction in what the Supreme Court would later say a "hopeless minority".Jan 10, 2024 04:57 PM IST
Have 'strong moral and constitutional' case: Shinde camp to Narwekar on disqualification pleas
The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had earlier said it had a "strong moral and constitutional case" and urged Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take a decision on the disqualification pleas of MLAs at the earliest.
The Shiv Sena split into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions in 2022, after which the former filed petitions with the Speaker seeking disqualification of several MLAs belonging to the chief minister's camp.
"While we understand the process and the time required to take this decision. We have a strong moral and constitutional case, backed by the will of the legislative party, parliamentary party, workers and voters of the Shiv Sena," the Shinde-led group said in a statement.Jan 10, 2024 04:52 PM IST
Roots of Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena, founded as a right wing and pro-Marathi party, made Balasaheb Thackeray a stalwart in Maharashtra politics. Gradually, the party embraced the Hindutva ideology and thus, its proximity to BJP grew. Shiv Sena became a staunch BJP ally and remained a part of the NDA till 2019.Jan 10, 2024 04:49 PM IST
Don't see any hurdle in giving order on Sena disqualification pleas: Narwekar
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has said he does not see any hurdle in issuing an order by January 10 on the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.
Narwekar confirmed that the hearings have concluded, followed by arguments from both sides -- the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT).Jan 10, 2024 04:45 PM IST
NCP suffered a similar rebeliion in July 2023
NCP suffered a similar fate in July 2023, prompting Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil to move the top court, seeking a directive to Narwekar for a time-bound disposal of the disqualification petitions filed against Ajit Pawar and the MLAs backing him.
Patil’s petition was filed before the Supreme Court on September 24, lamenting that Narwekar was sitting over the disqualification petitions for the last three months. The Sharad Pawar camp filed three petitions for disqualification of rebel MLAs. The first petition was filed against nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar; the second petition was against 20 MLAs; and the third against 11 MLAs.Jan 10, 2024 04:44 PM IST
How all the political row began?
In June 2022, Eknath Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against the then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Cross-petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions before the speaker seeking action against each other under anti-defection law.Jan 10, 2024 04:42 PM IST
Supreme Court deadline to decide on disqualification of MLAs ends today
The Supreme Court last month extended the deadline to January 10 for Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.Jan 10, 2024 04:38 PM IST
What will the Maharashtra Speaker have to decide on?
The Speaker will have to decide which of the two camps is the real Shiv Sena and who was the "authorised" leader of the Shiv Sena and on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.Jan 10, 2024 04:36 PM IST
What has the Supreme Court said?
The Supreme Court ruled that it cannot reinstate the MVA government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation without facing the floor test.
The court said the Governor was justified in administering the oath to Eknath Shinde as CM with the support of the largest party, BJP.Jan 10, 2024 04:35 PM IST
What did the Election Commission rule?
In February 2023, the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the "real" Sena and alloted it the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol. The Thackeray faction was given the name Shiv Sena (UBT) with its symbol being a flaming torch.Jan 10, 2024 04:34 PM IST
What is the case?
The matter has its roots in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde and around 40 MLAs rebelled against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena. Over a week, the rebel MLAs hopped from Gujarat's Surat to Assam's Guwahati as "resort politics" played out amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.
Shinde eventually joined hands with BJP, leading to the fall of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Shinde was made the Chief Minister while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis settled for the deputy CM post.Jan 10, 2024 04:32 PM IST
How Shiv Sena is working to escape anti-defection law
The cross examination of witnesses from the Thackeray faction by Shinde faction in the fourth leg of Sena vs Sena battle concluded at Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday. As the proceedings on the disqualification petition against chief minister Eknath Shinde enters a crucial stage, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s strategy has become clear – to do everything to keep the anti-defection law at bay. Read moreJan 10, 2024 04:28 PM IST
Upon disqualification, a member of a House loses membership, and the seat is declared vacant
Upon disqualification, a member of a House loses membership, and the seat is declared vacant. A consistent line of Supreme Court rulings has held that disqualification relates back to the date when the act of defection takes place. Thus, it is not only the membership of the 39 lawmakers but also the position of Shinde as chief minister that is at stake.Jan 10, 2024 04:27 PM IST
At least 39 petitions were filed against Shinde over rebellion
At least 39 petitions were filed against Shinde and lawmakers who backed him during the rebellion last year. More than a dozen petitions remain pending against the legislators of the Thackeray group too.Jan 10, 2024 04:26 PM IST
SC extends Narwekar’s deadline to decide on Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification pleas
The Supreme Court had extended by 10 days the December 31 deadline set by it earlier for the Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on a bunch of disqualification petitions linked to the vertical split in the Shiv Sena, which had brought down the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year.Jan 10, 2024 04:23 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray resignation
In August 2022, the top court's three-judge bench referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for the issues involved in the petition filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena about the Maharashtra political crisis.
After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.Jan 10, 2024 04:22 PM IST
The floor test in Maharastra assembly
On June 29, 2022, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. It had refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.Jan 10, 2024 04:21 PM IST
Five-judge Constitution bench had held that it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government
In May, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as chief minster because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.Jan 10, 2024 04:18 PM IST
Uddhav, speaker spar as Maharashtra awaits Sena vs Sena case verdict
The political heat has risen in Maharashtra ahead of the crucial verdict by the assembly speaker on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party.
The outcome will decide the way forward for the Eknath Shinde government and also the regional outfit's rival groups.Jan 10, 2024 04:14 PM IST
‘They have lost ground’, CM Eknath Shinde counters "match fixing" allegations
Countering the serious allegations of "match fixing" raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Sanjay Raut ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the decision to be announced later in the day by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will have to be made on merit.
Speaking with reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of the verdict, CM Shinde said the Election Commission of India had allotted his faction the Shiv Sena name and symbol.Jan 10, 2024 04:13 PM IST
‘Former CM should know for what purposes speaker could meet CM,’ Rahul Narwekar on Thackeray's application
After Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena moved to the Supreme Court on the Speaker-Chief Minister meeting, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar slammed the former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said that Thackeray should know for what purposes a speaker could meet a chief minister.
The speaker met Shinde at 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence in south Mumbai, on January 7.
"He, being the former CM, must know about the role of speaker. Speakers do meet CM for many works but when Uddhav Thackeray was CM, he did get the time to know about what role the speaker has in assembly. There are many purposes for which a speaker could meet a chief minister," Rahul Narwekar told reporters on Wednesday.Jan 10, 2024 04:09 PM IST
If the constitutional decision is taken then 40 MLAs will be disqualified: Aaditya Thackeray
On MLA disqualification verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "The judge is going to meet the accused, if the constitutional decision is taken then 40 MLAs will be disqualified...The government is trying to suppress the voices of those who are not in power"Jan 10, 2024 04:08 PM IST
Eknath Shinde to give official statement
On MLA disqualification verdict, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde today said he will give an official statement after 4 pm.Jan 10, 2024 04:05 PM IST
Speaker says verdict will be "justice to all"
Speaking to the reporters, Speaker Narwekar, who is set to pronounce the verdict, said, "Today's order will be a benchmark and will serve justice to all."
Narwekar also said, "The 10th Schedule interpretation will be reflected in the order."Jan 10, 2024 04:02 PM IST
‘One who had to impart justice went to accused’: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the “one who had to impart justice went to the accused”, a day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction filed an application in the Supreme Court raising objections to a meeting between Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification caseJan 10, 2024 04:00 PM IST
Supreme Court in December extended time for the Speaker to pronounce the verdict
On December 15, 2023, the Supreme Court extended till January 10 the time for the Speaker to pronounce a verdict on disqualification petitions against MLAs including Shinde.
The disqualification pleas have been pending since the Maharashtra political crises started. The plea sought direction for the Speaker to decide disqualification petitions within a time-bound manner.Jan 10, 2024 03:50 PM IST
Speaker should give verdict on merit, says CM Shinde
Ahead of the crucial decision on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Speaker Rahul Narwekar should give his verdict on merit.
Talking to reporters here, Shinde said he would give a detailed reaction after the order but maintained that the Election Commission has allowed his outfit to keep the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.Share this article
