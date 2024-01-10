Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Speaker Rahul Narwekar begins pronouncement of order

Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday would give a crucial verdict on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs. Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray(File)

Narwekar is slated to deliver his much-awaited decision at 4 pm today, over 18 months after the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena suffered a split, a political development that resulted in a change of guard in the state with Eknath Shinde becoming the chief minister.

Ahead of the verdict, Shinde said that speaker should give his verdict on merit. He said that his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha.

“Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations. The speaker should give judgment on merit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides.

The outcome will decide the way forward for the Eknath Shinde government and also the regional outfit's rival groups.