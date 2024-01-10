If they are real Sena, why we are not disqualified: Uddhav says ‘murder of democracy’

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Assembly Speaker's verdict that Eknath Shinde's Sena was the real Shiv Sena in 2022 when the factions emerged is a murder of democracy. It is also an insult to the Supreme Court, the former chief minister, who resigned in 2022 facing a rebellion by Eknath Shinde with the help of the BJP, said. The Uddhav faction has already announced that they reject the verdict and would move the Supreme Court against it. Sena versus Sena: Uddhav Thackeray said the verdict was an insult to the Supreme Court.

If Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, then why he did not disqualify his faction, Uddhav said. "I think the Assembly Speaker did not understand the mandate -- what he was asked to do. It was a simple case of disqualification. The Supreme Court laid down a framework but the Speaker thought he was above the Supreme Court and came up with his own court and verdict," Uddhav said. “Probably, he did not understand or there were orders from the top,” the former CM said.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said Uddhav Thackeray had no right to remove Eknath Shinde as the leader of the legislature party as according to the constitution of the party, the national executive was the supreme body and not the paksha pramukh, which was Uddhav.

"I already said it was a fixed match. The verdict is a murder of democracy and will not even stand in the Supreme Court. But it remains to be seen whether the tribunal is above the Supreme Court or if the Supreme Court is supreme. I often express concern about whether there will be democracy in India, but today I wonder whether the Supreme Court will be there in the country," Uddhav said.