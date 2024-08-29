Maharashtra: Teacher arrested for showing obscene videos to girl students on mobile phone

A male civic school teacher was arrested on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for allegedly showing obscene videos to a female student on his mobile phone and misbehaving with her. Initial investigations have revealed that the teacher showed obscene content to other female students as well, the senior inspector said.

The teacher's actions came to light after a girl student told her parents about the incident, Thane police said. "Of late, a Class 7 girl was going late to her school on a regular basis. The school headmaster called her parents to find out why this was happening. But the minor did not tell anything about it to them at that time," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station told PTI.

The victim told her parents that she did not feel like going to school ever since the teacher showed obscene content and misbehaved with her.

Shocked parents approached the local police station to register a complaint, based on which a first information report (FIR) had been registered. Initial investigations have revealed that the teacher showed obscene content to other female students as well, the senior inspector said.

The accused teacher has been arrested and booked under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is underway.

Badlapur case rocks Maharashtra

The state remained tense over the sexual assault on two 4-year-old girls in a pre-primary school in Badlapur East by a janitor. The incident has triggered widespread protests across the state.

Taking up the case suo motu, the Bombay High Court said that boys need to be educated about gender equality and sensitised, and their mindset needs to be changed. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) team probing the case will carry out an identification parade of the accused in the presence of the executive magistrate where victims will identify the accused in the case, reported ANI. This is being done to speed up the investigation process in the case.