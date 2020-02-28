Maharashtra to provide 5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:03 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will bring in a law to give 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state, Maharashtra minorities affairs minister, Nawab Mallik said on Friday. Malik was responding to a question asked in the Legislative Council on Friday, by MLC Sharad Ranpise.

“5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions can be implemented. A law to that effect will be brought in as soon as possible,” Mallik said.

The minister’s announcement came in response to a question by Sharad Ranpise (Congress) if any discussion had been done on the Maharashtra government’s decision to give reservation to the Muslim community, and what this government’s stand is on the issue, as per the 2014 decision of the Congress-led government.

The Congress-NCP government had in 2014 announced 14 percent reservation for Marathas and 5 percent for the Muslim community in education and government jobs. Later, the Bombay High Court set aside the government notification in response to a public interest litigation but said that Muslims could be given reservation in education. The BJP-led government that came to power in 2014 chose not to continue with Muslim reservation saying it was not in favour of giving reservation on the basis of religion.

If the reservation is granted by the government, the total reservation in education in Maharashtra will reach 79 percent including 12 percent for the Maratha community and 10 percent for economically weaker sections brought in by the Centre last year. For government jobs, it will be 75 percent.

When Malik’s statement was objected to by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Vijay Girkar, saying reservations cannot be given on the basis of religion as per the Indian Constitution, Malik said, “We will inspect if it is possible to give a reservation based on religion.”

Malik also defended the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and said, “Everyone was looking at Shiv Sena in the house, after I made this announcement. Let me assure you, we have the Shiv Sena’s support. The Sena has assured that all social problems faced by backward classes, castes and communities will be resolved and these people will be given justice. When the BJP was in alliance with Sena and was opposing this, the Sena was upholding its value.”