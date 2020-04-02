Maharashtra to use blood samples instead of swabs for early detection of Covid-19

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:37 IST

To expedite the detection of coronavirus cases in the state, the Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests. The Maharashtra government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tests to detect the highly contagious coronavirus, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss methods to check the spread of Covid-19, Tope said around 3.25 lakh migrant workers are housed in state-run shelters across Maharashtra.

Apart from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the video conference was attended by the health minister and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“The prime minister has informed us that the state can now carry out rapid tests for early detection of coronavirus cases. We will be using blood samples for the early detection of Covid-19 infection,” Tope said.

PM Modi also urged the Maharashtra government to take care of migrant workers in the state in view of the nationwide lockdown.

“There are some 3.25 lakh migrant workers in various state-run facilities. PM Modi asked us to not only to take care of their food, but to also to provide them with television so that they can have some entertainment and not leave the shelter homes,” Tope said.

The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra so far, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.