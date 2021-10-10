Maharashtra: Woman gangraped by 8 on board Pushpak Express train; 4 arrested

Thane

A 20-year-old woman was gangraped by eight men on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Four people have been arrested.

The rape took place when the express train was traversing between Igatpuri and Kasara around 8 pm on Friday, according to Government Railway Police (GRP).

“The train had just left from the Igatpuri station and was slowing down before entering a tunnel, when the accused boarded the D-2 sleeper bogie. They were armed with knives and leather belts, and started threatening the passengers,” said a GRP officer, who did not want to be identified. The accused then allegedly dragged the survivor to a corner and raped her, the officer said.

Passengers called for help when the train reached Kasara, following which four of the accused were apprehended, police said.

“The victim has been taken for a medical examination... The accused are being questioned by our team. We are checking their previous records,” Quaiser Khalid, Mumbai GRP’s Police Commissioner, tweeted on the microblogging site.

The accused have been identified as Arshan Sheikh (20), Prakash Pardhi (20), Arjun Pardeshi (20) and Kishore Sonawane (25). Police said Pardhi is a resident of Malwani in Mumbai. The other three live in Igatpuri and Ghoti in Nashik.

Police have booked the four accused under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity), 376(D) (gang rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abetment of such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Railways Act.

“A Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer and a team of Crime Branch are investigating the offence. The total stolen property is estimated at ₹96,390, of which we have recovered property worth ₹34,200,” Khalid said.