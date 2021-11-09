Maharashtra: PM Modi lays foundation stone for key road projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for two road projects aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra via video conferencing. Modi said the annual Pandharpur ‘Wari’ (pilgrimage) is also the inspiration behind his call for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (everyone’s support, everyone’s development and everyone’s trust).

“There is no discrimination in the pilgrimage on the lines of caste. Every pilgrim is equal and lives with the spirit of brothers and sisters. Everyone has one ‘gotra’ that is Vitthal gotra. So when I say Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, it is inspired from the same tradition,” Modi said, after laying the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) via video conferencing.

Apart from the sections, the road projects will also have dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at an estimated total cost of more than ₹6690 crore and about ₹4400 crore respectively.

The Wari is a pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Vitthal to his temple in Pandharpur. Palanquins (Palkhis) venerating Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram are carried to Pandharpur from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district by the Warkaris, who cover the 250km distance by foot. The PM said sentiments possessed by the Warkaris inspire everyone to work for the development of the nation.

Commenting on the women participation in the Warkari movement, Modi said women take part in the yatra with the same zeal as men as the key feature of the tradition. “This is a reflection of the power of women in the country. ‘Pandhari ki wari’ symbolizes the equality of opportunity. Warkari movement considers discrimination inauspicious, and this is its great motto,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister also said that most Warkaris come from the farmer’s community, and these sons of the soil, the ‘Dharti Putras’, have kept Indian tradition and culture alive. “A true ‘annadata’ unites the society and lives the society and lives for the society. You are the cause as well as a reflection of society’s progress”, Modi said.