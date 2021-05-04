Maharashtra's daily Covid tally above 50,000-mark, 2,554 fresh cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 51,880 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 891 deaths on Tuesday which took the total tally in the state to 4,822,902 while the death toll reached 71,742. A total of 240,956 people were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,107,092 as 65,934 people were discharged, the bulletin showed.

On Monday, the state added 48,621 new Covid-19 infections and 567 deaths which were lesser than Sunday when the state reported 56,647 new Covid-19 cases and 669 deaths.

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 2,554 cases on Tuesday and 62 deaths which took the total number of cases in the city to 661,175 and the death toll to 13,434. On Monday, the city reported 2,624 cases and 78 deaths which were lesser than Sunday when the city had reported 3,629 cases and 79 deaths.

Maharashtra has been consistently reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country and is the worst affected state due to the second wave of pandemic. Owing to this, the state is currently in lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 which have been put in place to stem the spread of the viral infection. The curbs on movement of people and other activities were first imposed early this month and were to initially continue till May 1 but were further tightened on April 14 and then extended last week till May 15.

India on Tuesday recorded 357,229 new Covid-19 cases which took the country's infection tally to 20,282,833, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 3,449 new related fatalities were added which took the death toll to 222,408. The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,447,133, which comprise 17.13% of the total confirmed infections. As many as 320,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries in the country stood at 16,613,292, the bulletin showed.

