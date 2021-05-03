Maharashtra's daily tally falls below 50,000-mark, 2,624 fresh cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 48,621 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 567 deaths on Monday which took the total tally in the state to 4,771,022, while the death toll reached 70,851. A total of 211,668 people were tested in the state in 24 hours, the bulletin showed and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,041,158 as 59,500 were discharged in the preceding 24 hours.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 56,647 new Covid-19 cases and 669 deaths which were slightly less than Saturday when the state had reported 63,282 new Covid-19 cases and 802 deaths.

Mumbai reported 2,624 cases on Monday and 78 deaths which took the total number of cases in the city to 658,621 and the death toll to 13,372. On Sunday, the city had reported 3,629 cases and 79 deaths which were slightly lesser than Saturday when the city had reported 3,897 Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths.

Maharashtra has been consistently reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country and is the worst affected state due to the second wave of pandemic. Owing to this, the state is currently in lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 which have been put in place to stem the spread of the viral infection. The curbs on movement of people and other activities were first imposed early this month and were to initially continue till May 1 but were further tightened on April 14 and then extended last week till May 15.

India reported 368,147 new Covid-19 cases and 3,417 related fatalities on Monday which pushed the country's total infection tally close to 19,925,604 and the death toll to 218,959, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. The number of active cases in the country stood at 3,413,642, comprising 17.13 per cent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. Total recoveries in the country stood at 16,292,003 as 300,732 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, owing to which recovery rate in the country stood at 81.77%.