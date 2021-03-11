Lockdown in Maharashtra’s Nagpur from March 15-21 as Covid-19 cases surge
Authorities in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Thursday imposed a lockdown from March 15 to March 21 and said only essential services will be allowed to function during the week. “A complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” Raut told news agency ANI.
This decision comes after a recent surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the area. Nagpur is one of the worst-hit regions in Maharashtra along with Mumbai, Pune and Nashik and is currently contributing the most number of cases towards the state’s daily. Nagpur registered 1,513 new cases on Wednesday which pushed the caseload to 243,726 of which 4,877 people have lost their lives so far. The daily cases in Nagpur, which have been on the uptick since mid-February, had crossed the 1,000-mark on February 24.
Also Read| Covid cases soar in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray mulls lockdown in some places
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had on March 5 extended the restrictions imposed on several activities till March 14. Under these restrictions, which came in place on February 22, schools, colleges, swimming pools and weekly markets were ordered to be closed, according to an official order accessed by news agency PTI. The order also stated that no social, cultural and political events will be allowed and marriage halls will remain non-operational.
Apart from Nagpur, the lockdown has already been imposed in districts such as Jalgaon, Amravati among many others to curb the spread of the infection.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 caseload has climbed over 2.25 million and the death toll stands at 52,610. On Wednesday, 13,659 cases of the coronavirus disease and 54 related deaths were added to the state's tally. Wednesday’s tally has been the highest since in more than five months —13,395 were seen on October 8, 2020. More than 9,900 patients were discharged on Wednesday which pushed the total recoveries to nearly 2.1 million while the active cases are at 99,008.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox