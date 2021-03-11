Lockdown in Maharashtra’s Nagpur from March 15-21 as Covid-19 cases surge

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Thursday imposed a lockdown from March 15 to March 21 and said only essential services will be allowed to function during the week. “A complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” Raut told news agency ANI.

This decision comes after a recent surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the area. Nagpur is one of the worst-hit regions in Maharashtra along with Mumbai, Pune and Nashik and is currently contributing the most number of cases towards the state’s daily. Nagpur registered 1,513 new cases on Wednesday which pushed the caseload to 243,726 of which 4,877 people have lost their lives so far. The daily cases in Nagpur, which have been on the uptick since mid-February, had crossed the 1,000-mark on February 24.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had on March 5 extended the restrictions imposed on several activities till March 14. Under these restrictions, which came in place on February 22, schools, colleges, swimming pools and weekly markets were ordered to be closed, according to an official order accessed by news agency PTI. The order also stated that no social, cultural and political events will be allowed and marriage halls will remain non-operational.

Apart from Nagpur, the lockdown has already been imposed in districts such as Jalgaon, Amravati among many others to curb the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 caseload has climbed over 2.25 million and the death toll stands at 52,610. On Wednesday, 13,659 cases of the coronavirus disease and 54 related deaths were added to the state's tally. Wednesday’s tally has been the highest since in more than five months —13,395 were seen on October 8, 2020. More than 9,900 patients were discharged on Wednesday which pushed the total recoveries to nearly 2.1 million while the active cases are at 99,008.

