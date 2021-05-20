Maha’s active Covid cases drop; total tally at 5,467,537

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 34,031 new Covid cases, pushing the total count to 5,467,537. The tally of active cases dipped to 401,695 as 51,457 recoveries were also reported in the past 24 hours. State health minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the lockdown may not be extended as the situation is improving.

The state saw 594 casualties in the past 24 hours, taking its toll to 84,371. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 80 deaths. The district recorded 68 deaths while the city reported 12 fatalities. It was followed by Mumbai and Pune with 57 and 49 casualties respectively.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases on decline, lockdown unlikely to be extended in Maharashtra

After over three months of surge, the daily cases in state have started declining gradually. The situation started changing since the state government imposed a complete lockdown on April 22, which has been extended till June 1 morning . For six straight days, Maharashtra has been reporting less than 40,000 new cases. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state has been on the rise for the first time since July 2020. CFR is the proportion of people dying of a disease among all those infected by it over a period of time.

As many as 14,462 fatalities have been reported in this month alone, which is record highest in any of the months since March 2020 when Covid-19 hit Maharashtra, according to the statistics provided by the state health department.