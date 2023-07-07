‘Gandhi Ji was emotionally attached to Gita Press’: PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 awardee, publisher Gita Press here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press, in Gorakhpur, Friday, July 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to four states, which kicked off today.

He flew down to Gorakhpur Airport from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Raipur. Speaking in the poll-bound state he sharpened his attack against the Congress party and said that those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," PM Modi said.

He added there is corruption at the core of the Congress party.

"Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

Following the Gita Press event, the PM will flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Gorakhpur - Lucknow and Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.

According to an official release, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹12,100 crore in his home constituency, Varanasi, and will inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction- Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The PM will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in UP, the release added.

PM Modi's hectic tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will conclude on Saturday.