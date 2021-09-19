Mahatma was also not spared to protect Hindus, says Hindu Mahasabha leader on temple demolition in Karnataka

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru regarding the recent demolition of illegal religious structures in the city, a Hindu Mahasabha leader stoked a controversy on Saturday saying ‘they didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi to protect Hindus’.

Leader of the outfit, Dharmendra, came down heavily on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and said, “When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” “Temples were demolished by the government in Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru. Who is running the government? If this had happened during the Congress regime, do you think the situation would have been the same? As long as the Hindu Mahasabha is there, we are not going to allow you to demolish Hindu temples,” he added.

The statements come days after a video showing the Mysuru district administration demolishing a temple went viral. The Karnataka high court had pulled up authorities for failing to take action against illegal structures built on government land, prompting the Mysuru district administration to act.

On August 12, the HC said the Supreme Court has stated that all illegal religious structures that were built after September 29, 2009, shall not be tolerated.

The leader further posed the question as to why mosques and churches were not demolished as part of this drive. “If our Constitution guarantees us the right to equality, why are only Hindus being targeted?” he asked.

Responding to the controversy, The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it was not informed by the Mysuru district administration of its temple demolition plans and termed the action as ‘wrong’, assuring to discontinue the drive.

KS Eshwarappa, minister for rural development and panchayat raj, said all deputy commissioners will be asked not to take any hasty action. “The government will sit, decide, and then direct what needs to be done,” he said.