Mahila Samriddhi Yojana launched in Delhi: Who is eligible for ₹2,500 assistance?
The BJP, in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Delhi assembly elections, promised ₹2,500 per month for women, surpassing AAP's proposal of ₹2,100.
The BJP government in Delhi approved the “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana” on Saturday, allocating ₹5,100 crore to provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by chief minister Rekha Gupta.
“The promise of ₹2,500 made to my sisters of Delhi has been given the stamp of approval by the cabinet today. The cabinet has allocated ₹5,100 crore for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana so my poor sisters of Delhi can start getting the benefit. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment of women, particularly those from poor families,” Gupta said.
The BJP had pledged ₹2,500 per month for women in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, outbidding AAP's offer of ₹2,100.
BJP National President JP Nadda, speaking at a Mahila Diwas event hosted by the party's Mahila Morcha at JLN Stadium, announced the scheme’s approval and congratulated Gupta. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has empowered women across various sectors.
- The scheme was a key election promise of the BJP for the February Delhi assembly polls. It helped the party end a 27-year losing streak and secure a two-thirds majority. The initiative also marked a shift in the voter base previously dominated by AAP.
- At an event organised by the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on International Women’s Day, Gupta announced that a committee, led by her and including cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra, has been formed to oversee the scheme’s implementation.
- A registration portal will be launched soon, and a committee will finalise the scheme’s terms and conditions. “All criteria were discussed in the cabinet, and the committee will finalise them soon to enable registration. The IT department is working on the portal,” Rekha Gupta told HT.
- While official guidelines are yet to be released, sources suggest eligibility criteria discussed include an age range of 21-60 years and an annual income cap of ₹2.5 lakh.
- Women can apply for the scheme through the upcoming online portal. The Delhi government stated that the scheme will use advanced technology for transparency, efficiency, and seamless financial disbursement.
- Aadhaar-based e-KYC will be used for enrollment, expected to begin within two weeks. The scheme is limited to women who are not government employees or beneficiaries of other government financial aid programs.