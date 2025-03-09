Mahila Samriddhi Yojana launched in Delhi: Who is eligible for 2,500 assistance?

The BJP government in Delhi approved the “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana” on Saturday, allocating ₹5,100 crore to provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by chief minister Rekha Gupta. Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.(ANI)

“The promise of ₹2,500 made to my sisters of Delhi has been given the stamp of approval by the cabinet today. The cabinet has allocated ₹5,100 crore for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana so my poor sisters of Delhi can start getting the benefit. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment of women, particularly those from poor families,” Gupta said.

The BJP had pledged ₹2,500 per month for women in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, outbidding AAP's offer of ₹2,100.

BJP National President JP Nadda, speaking at a Mahila Diwas event hosted by the party's Mahila Morcha at JLN Stadium, announced the scheme’s approval and congratulated Gupta. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has empowered women across various sectors.

