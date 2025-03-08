AAP calls Delhi govt's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana a 'jumla'; BJP hails it as historic

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’, which will provide ₹2,500 monthly financial aid to Delhi's women. Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.(ANI)

Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi CM said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.

“Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide ₹2500 to the women,” Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also attended the 'Mahila Divas Program' on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Notably, the ₹2,500 monthly aid was BJP's key promise during the Delhi assembly elections. It surpassed AAP’s offer of ₹2,100.

Reactions from across the political spectrum flooded in following the Delhi government's announcement of the BJP's highly anticipated scheme.

Here's how BJP and AAP leaders reacted to the development:

After the announcement, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva hailed Rekha Gupta-led government and said, “ ₹5100 crore has been sanctioned for one year to implement this scheme. Now, we will start registration and this scheme will be implemented.”

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood called the scheme ‘historic’ adding that the BJP government doesn't do just lip service.

“Today, Delhi govt took a historic decision. This government doesn't do just lip service. Soon, we will be providing the money, and a portal will be launched for registration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that the implementation of the scheme won't even help 10 per cent of women in Delhi.

"The information that is coming about the Mahila Samridhi Scheme proves that the people of the country should not believe what Modi says because everything he says turns out to be a mere slogan. Even 10% of Delhi's women are not going to benefit from this scheme of BJP," Singh said.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “One more announcement has been made. What will happen with this announcement? In a rally in Dwarka, PM Modi had said that on 8th March, half of the population of Delhi will start getting ₹2500. Today is 8th March and PM Modi has cheated half of the population of Delhi.”

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party staged a protest outside Mandi House metro station demanding clarity from the BJP government and warned them to act before the March 8 deadline.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Panel of 3 ministers to formulate criteria

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday announced that the portal will be activated soon using which, the beneficiaries can apply for financial aid.

“It has been approved and soon its portal will be activated and women will be able to apply on it. Information about its criteria and all things will be given. A committee of 3 ministers - Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed to decide the criteria and other things of this scheme,” he said.