Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-led cabinet approves 2,500 monthly aid for women

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide ₹2,500 to women.

“Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide ₹2500 to the women,” Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta announced.

“We made a provision of ₹5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to pay ₹2,500 a month to women in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Delhi assembly elections, surpassing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) offer of ₹2,100.

“It has been approved, and soon its portal will be activated and women will be able to apply on it. Information about its criteria and all things will be given. A committee of 3 ministers - Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed to decide the criteria and other things of this scheme. I congratulate everyone,” Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was quoted by ANI as saying.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood told ANI,"Today, Delhi govt took a historic decision... This government doesn't do just lip service. Soon, we will be providing the money, and a portal will be launched for registration."

AAP questioned the delay in the monthly aid scheme

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lost power to the BJP in Delhi, had questioned the delay in the implementation of the monthly payout scheme.

““Before the Delhi elections, Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda had assured that in the very first cabinet meeting, the scheme will be approved and every woman in Delhi will receive ₹2,500 in her bank account by March 8. The first cabinet meeting took place on Thursday evening but there was no such announcement,” Delhi leader of opposition Atishi said.

The party's strategy paid off as it secured a sweeping victory, winning 48 of the 70 seats and marking its return to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years.

The AAP was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.