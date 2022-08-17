Home / India News / Mahua Moitra asked if her shoes branded to match Louis Vuitton bag. She replies

Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was trolled for playing football wearing a saree. She said she does not wear salwar kameez and her pair of sneakers are branded ‘as always’, replying to Twitter ‘trolls’.
Mahua Moitra took part in Trinamool's ‘Khela hobe’ festival on Tuesday and posted the photos on Twitter, 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Ever since the controversy of Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag, the Trinamool leader has been facing questions beyond politics on social media. The latest in this has been over her sartorial choice on the occasion of 'Kehal Hobe Dibas' in West Bengal on Tuesday. Wearing a saree and a pair of sneakers, Mahua Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP, was seen kicking the ball as part of the celebration.

As she posted photos from the event, social media users asked her why she was playing football while wearing a saree. To this, she said she does not really wear salwar kameez. "It is what it is. Can't control everything," she replied to another user who pointed out that her dress was not suitable for playing football.

Another social media user asked whether her sneakers were branded to 'complement her Louis Vuitton jhola'. "Always my friend, always," the Trinamool MP replied. On being asked the brand of the sneaker, she replied, "MoSha brand. Naam nahi suna kya? Gujarat mein factory hai."

After the video of her 'hiding' her costly Louis Vuitton bag inside the Lok Sabha during the debate on price rise, Mahua Moitra has been taking on her trolls on social media. In various sarcastic jibes, she referred to the 'LV controversy'. Replying to a question about her saree, the MP recently said, "It is a cotton Dhakai from Bangladesh. My illegal Rohingya friends smuggle it across for me."

Mahua Moitra also made it clear why she is replying to her 'trolls'. "...fun to mess with these low lives once in a while," she wrote earlier.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
