Mahua Moitra attacks govt over WFI suspension: ‘allowing sexual predator MP to…’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led central government after India's wrestling federation was suspended by the world governing body for not conducting its elections on time, a development which will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

Mahua Moitra alleged that the government and the ministry of youth affairs and sports allowed a “sexual predator to bring sport to its knees.”

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been in the eye of the storm after its outgoing chief, a BJP MP, faced sexual harassment allegations from some of India's top wrestlers.

The WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the Sports Ministry declared the process null and void and subsequently, IOA installed an ad-hoc panel to run the sport in the country. The elections have been delayed several times after that with multiple disgruntled and disaffiliated state bodies moving the court, seeking the right to participate in the polls.

“Wrestling Federation of India suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct elections. Hence Indian wrestlers will not be allowed to compete under our flag,” Moitra said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Shame on BJP govt, shame on @YASMinistry for allowing one sexual predator MP to bring sport to its knees.”

The United World Wrestling (UWW) in its letter on April 28 had reminded IOA and the Sports Ministry that it has already taken "a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year."

The Championship was moved out of the country due to the controversy surrounding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually abusing several women wrestlers.

