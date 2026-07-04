Mahua Moitra joins CJP protest, jibes Dharmendra Pradhan: 'Don't celebrate birthday with children's blood'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday joined the ongoing protest of Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest site has seen students and youth demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan since June 20 over irregularities in the country's examination system.

Mahua Moitra at the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. (@MahuaMoitra/X)

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The protesters have cited NEET paper leak controversy and issues related to CBSE's OSM setup and other alleged lapses in the education system. Over 18 students have reportedly died by suicide due to exam-related woes.

“Today, the futures of more than three crore students and job aspirants are being toyed with. And there is no one speaking up for them,” Moitra told the crowd. “Instead, those in power were sitting comfortably wishing each other 'Happy Birthday.' What could be more shameful than this?” she said.

"Celebrate birthdays if you want. But don't write 'Happy Birthday' on a cake with the blood of our children. You have no right to do that. Don't decorate your celebrations with the sacrifices and suffering of our youth," she added, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

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The remarks were a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Pradhan on his birthday on June 26, while protests were underway.

In his birthday message, Modi said Pradhan was “making commendable efforts” towards education in the country.

'This is your fight'

Moitra said the movement could not be fought by politicians alone and appealed students to sustain the protest.

"This is perhaps not a fight that we, as Members of Parliament, can fight alone. It is perhaps not a battle that can be won simply by entering politics directly. But this is a fight that you can fight," she said.

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"Our parents struggled so that their children could become engineers, doctors and build better lives. But over the last 12 to 14 years, even that simple dream has been shattered."

She claimed that more than three crore students and job aspirants had seen their futures put at risk and alleged that the government had failed to take responsibility. Invoking the year-long farmers' protest, Moitra asked demonstrators to remain peaceful and persistent.

"Look at the farmers' movement. It continued for more than a year and a half. Eventually, the government had to retreat... If you can show that same determination, victory is possible."

ALSO READ | ‘Show them my son’: Dipke shares video of NEET aspirant's father who dies by suicide, attacks Pradhan

‘They will call you communists’

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She also appealed to protesters to not pay heed to labels.

"They will try to put labels on you. They'll call you communists, Marxists, supporters of Kanhaiya Kumar, Mahua Moitra, anti-national - anything they can think of. Throw away every one of those labels. You need no label except one: that you are an Indian, standing up for India."

Calling for a non-violent movement, she cited Mahatma Gandhi and the Chauri Chaura incident.

The 1922 British-era incident refers to a clash in which protesters set a police station on fire, killing 22 policemen. This came after police fired upon a crowd. The incident, at the time, led Mahatma Gandhi to suspend the Non-Cooperation Movement, saying the freedom struggle had to remain non-violent.

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“Let this movement continue. Remain non-violent. Stay true to your cause,” Moitra told the crowd at Jantar Mantar.

She concluded by quoting lines from Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem Hum Dekhenge: "It is certain that we too shall witness the day that has been promised... We will surely live to see it."

Sharing the video of her address on X, Moitra wrote, “His [Pradhan's] birthday cake can’t be baked with the blood of our children. Don’t let them label you, your only label is ‘Hindustani’. Don’t give up. Stay true to the cause. Jai Hind.”

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The CJP thanked the TMC MP in a post on X: “They will try to label you... but you don't get affected by it. Thank you, Mahua Moitra ma'am, for your wise and truly inspiring words. Your fierce support reminded us what this fight is truly about. You reminded us that labels cannot shake those who stand firmly for the right cause.”

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The CJP, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, came to be known as a satirical online movement after Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to the "youth of India" as "cockroaches" during court proceedings.

The group later transformed into a protest platform demanding accountability from the government over exam reforms. Mahua Moitra was among the first prominent political leaders to publicly associate herself with the campaign on social media.

ALSO READ | TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad join ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ amid row over CJI remarks

The demonstration also saw environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28. He demands reforms in the education system and greater autonomy for Ladakh.