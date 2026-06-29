‘Show them my son’: Dipke shares video of NEET aspirant's father who dies by suicide, attacks Pradhan

The CJP protest was joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday to press for Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

“ Mera beta sab ke jaisa hi hai, isko dehshatgard bol rahe hai, (My son is just like everyone else. They are calling him a terrorist) how can he talk like that? Show them my son," the father said in the video, shared by the CJP.

Dipke said that the father of the NEET aspirant, who died by suicide on June 18, came from Gujarat to ask a question from the education minister.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday shared a video of his interaction with a NEET aspirant's father to attack education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his recent " dehshatgard " remark at the protestors.

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant, whose father came to the CJP protest, allegedly died by suicide in Ahmedabad's New Ranip area on June 18, just three days before the NEET UG re-test.

The boy jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in the Tragad area in the early hours of Thursday. A security guard spotted him lying in the common area of the residential complex and alerted residents. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CJP's attack at Pradhan's dehshatgard attack The CJP founder's “dehshatgard” jibe was referring to the minister recent interview, where he called the satirical outfit as the "B team of disruptive elements."

"They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in the democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country. They have been identified," Pradhan said in an interview with NDTV.

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Dipke had hit out at Pradhan's remarks, saying the education minister “has the blood of 17 students on his hands."

“Dharmendra Pradhan calls us terrorists. But the irony is that he is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands,” Dipke wrote on X. He accused the minister of failing to address alleged irregularities in the country's examination system.

The death of at least a dozen NEET aspirants has emerged as a contentious issue, with the opposition and the CJP attacking the government over accountability and alleged paper leaks.