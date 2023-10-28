News / India News / ‘Politically motivated’: TMC on Lok Sabha ethics panel summons to Mahua Moitra

‘Politically motivated’: TMC on Lok Sabha ethics panel summons to Mahua Moitra

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 28, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Mahua Moitra had expressed her inability to meet the Lok Sabha ethics panel on October 31, citing prior commitments.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday said the Lok Sabha ethics panel, which is probing cash-for-query allegation against MP Mahua Moitra, is ‘politically motivated’.

“Ethics committee is politically motivated and trying to create pressure on Mahua Moitra. On the other hand, they are sleeping on the matter related to Suvendu Adhikari which has been pending for six years after the CBI filed a case against him", TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Ghosh's remarks comes on the day the ethics panel summoned Moitra on November 2 to depose before it in connection with the case. The panel, responding to her submission that she will not able to appear until November 5, said it would entertain no request for extension in the date of appearance.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is accused of receiving bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions attacking Adani Group in Parliament.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is accused of receiving bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions attacking Adani Group in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha ethics panel had summoned Moitra on October 31 to record oral evidence over allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The BJP lawmaker alleged that Moitra accepted money and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani for posting questions in Parliament. The BJP leader had lodged an official complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla citing ‘evidence’ furnished by the TMC leader's estranged friend Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Both Dubey and Dehadrai had deposed before the panel on Friday.

Moitra had expressed her inability to meet the panel on October 31, citing prior commitments. She said she was committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami events in her constituency Krishnanagar in West Bengal from October 30 to November 4.

"Therefore, I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after 5th November 2023. As a recent example, Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP who was summoned by the Privileges Committee on 10/10/23 requested more time since he had pre-fixed political meetings in Rajasthan and was accorded a similar courtesy by this same branch," Moitra had said.

