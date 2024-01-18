Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC against eviction order; matter listed

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has yet again moved the Delhi High Court against Directorate of Estate's notice to vacate the government bungalow in the national capital. The case has been listed before the bench of Justice Girish Kathpaliya of the Delhi High Court. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra(ANI)

The DoE has asked Moitra to vacate the government bungalow because of her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year. The house was allotted to her as a Member of Parliament. Since she is no longer an MP, the department has asked her to vacate the house.

The Directorate of Estates manages and maintains the Central government's official and residential properties.